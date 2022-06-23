Manama: Under the Patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain, the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) has celebrated the graduation of the 2020-2021 batch of master’s programs awarded by DePaul University in Chicago, USA.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Mr. Murad Ali Murad Deputy Chairman of the BIBF, Dr. Salma Ghanem, Provost of DePaul University, and Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, the BIBF’s Director. The graduation ceremony was also attended by the BIBF board members and executive management, senior representatives of the financial sector, parents, and family members of graduates, as 116 students received their degrees.

The ceremony commenced with a speech by Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh where he stated, “Through this successful partnership for over two decades, we have graduated more than 800 students, many of which have been appointed as ministers, CEOs, Board Members, and other high-ranking officials which reflects the quality of this programme and makes us very proud.”

In her speech, Dr. Salma Ghanem highlighted the strong and longstanding partnership between DePaul University and the BIBF, which extends to more than 22 years, bringing world-class education to Bahrain within this alliance and offering unique learning opportunities that allows for sustainable development.”

The ceremony also included an address on behalf of the graduates, delivered by Ms. Amina Nader Qarashi, in which she shared her experience studying the master's programme at the BIBF, and how it enhanced her personal and professional career.

The BIBF Director and DePaul University Provost awarded graduates with their respective MBA and MSHR degrees.

