DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Atlantis Dubai is pleased to announce that the 8th annual The Best Chef Awards Gala event will be hosted at the iconic Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm on Wednesday 6th November. This will mark the start of Atlantis Dubai’s yearly Culinary Month. Set to be the largest edition in its history, this year’s awards will reflect the expanding influence of The Best Chef platform and Dubai’s growing prominence in the global culinary world. Atlantis Dubai is proud to be the main sponsor of The Best Chef Awards Gala.

The event will welcome an impressive lineup of culinary figures from across the world, underscoring its status as the premier stage for culinary excellence. The awards will also shine a light on Dubai’s leading chefs such as Grégoire Berger of Ossiano, emerging culinary talents such as Executive Pastry Chef of Atlantis The Royal, Christophe Devoille and local award candidates including Arianna Bundy of Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, further highlighting the breadth of culinary expertise that the region has to offer.

Kym Barter, General Manager and Senior Vice President Operations, Atlantis, The Palm commented, “We are truly honoured to host this year's The Best Chef Awards Gala, further solidifying our position as the region's leading culinary destination. This prestigious event will not only celebrate world-renowned chefs and the culinary community but also offer an unforgettable evening spotlighting a selection of our very own award-winning dining experiences.”

During the gala, guests will be able to savour dishes from nine of Atlantis Dubai’s leading celebrity chef restaurants including Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Hakkasan Dubai, Jaleo by José Andrés, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Nobu Dubai, Ossiano and The Royal Tearoom with Christophe Devoille.

From Friday 1st November to Sunday 8th December, Atlantis Dubai will also host the 6th edition of its annual Culinary Month, inviting guests to meet, learn from, and dine with some of the world’s most celebrated chefs. The six-week event will feature Ariana Bundy, Gastón Acurio, José Andrés, Nobu Matsuhisa, and Mich Turner MBE, offering the ultimate experience for food enthusiasts to engage with global icons in the culinary world in one destination. Stay tuned for the full lineup of Culinary Month activities to be announced soon.

For further information about Atlantis, please call +971 4 426 1000, or visit www.atlantis.com/dubai.

