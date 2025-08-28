Cairo: Coinciding with the launch of several cooperation initiatives with major national companies and media institutions, The Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit announced its agreement with Telecom Egypt “WE” to sponsor and support a series of events organized by the Summit. These events are held in collaboration with the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, leading media and press institutions, as well as training centers in Egypt and the Arab world. The goal is to empower young journalists and media professionals, enhancing their ability to utilize modern technological tools in producing engaging media content that applies the latest innovations in the fields of journalism and media.

This comes in line with the recommendations of the second edition of the Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit, which took place earlier this month in New Alamein City. The Summit called for cooperation with major national institutions to sponsor youth-led media initiatives to ensure their sustainability, as well as launching joint training programs between media institutions and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport. The aim is to prepare a new generation of media professionals equipped with the skills needed to keep pace with challenges and changes in the media sector.

Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar, President of the Academy and Chairman of the Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit, stated that the cooperation between the Academy, Assist Communication (the Summit’s executive partner), and leading national, regional, and international companies seeks to strengthen the role of Arab youth in the media. This will be achieved through interactive platforms that foster innovation and creativity, providing young talents with opportunities to present new ideas that contribute to the development of Arab media.

He further revealed that a dedicated digital platform for the Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit will soon be launched to document outcomes and track the implementation of recommendations reached during this important event.

Dr. Sally Gad, Vice Chair of the Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit, emphasized that the Summit’s management aims to organize sustainable activities that support young journalists and media professionals throughout the year, rather than limiting efforts to short-term events. She also noted that preparations have already begun for the third edition of the Arab Youth Media Creativity Forum, which will take place in South Sinai in 2026, with the aim of delivering its most successful edition yet in support of young media professionals in Egypt and the Arab world.

Meanwhile, Dr. Yomna Ibrahim, COE of Assist Communication Agency . The Executive Partner of the Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit, explained that the planned activities will include awareness sessions and knowledge-sharing between senior journalists and media leaders in the Arab world and young professionals, in addition to specialized workshops in partnership with leading training and media consultancy centers. She added that many initiatives and activities supporting young media professionals will be announced in the coming period.