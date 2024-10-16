Taking place from October 17 to November 2, the stunning oasis of AlUla once again offers rest and rejuvenation to travellers along the ancient incense trade at this most blissful of festivals

AlUla, Saudi Arabia – The AlUla Wellness Festival makes a welcome return to the tranquillity of the ancient Oasis on Thursday October 17, with a variety of opportunities to connect with the natural world and like-minded community members over the next 17 days.

Befitting a destination that for centuries has provided rest and rejuvenation to travellers along the ancient incense trade route, AlUla is the perfect location to immerse yourself in nature while pausing, reflecting, healing, and revitalising both body and mind.

Taking place until November 2, the AlUla Wellness Festival embraces the ‘voyage within’ amid the beautifully breathtaking and historic natural landscapes of AlUla.

Once immersed at the AlUla Wellness Festival, esteemed guests can relax in yoga practices, somatic healing sessions, massages, art therapy, sunset music therapy, as well as inspirational talks and discussions, all led by world-renowned experts in their fields. A range of passes – one-day, three-day, and five-day – are available for the AlUla Wellness Festival.

The Five Senses Sanctuary, a Festival favourite, brings together a wealth of talent from mesmerising musicians to knowledgeable and compassionate yoga instructors as this sensory feast of wellness experiences uplifts you and inspires abundant creativity.

All Day I Dream, meanwhile, which takes place on the first two days of the Festival, October 17 and 18. The musical event is a global dance movement led by world-class DJs that is returning to AlUla. Expect blissful playlists of chilled house.

On October 21, the Hegra Sound Bath offers the special opportunity to connect with an immersive experience of soothing vibrations from nature at the UNESCO World Heritage Site. Hegra Sound Bath is not to be missed.

Beyond group activities, the one-to-one schedule within the treatment pods at the AlUla Wellness Festival offers a tailored and focused approach to holistic well-being, with an array of therapeutical modalities.

Additionally, there will be an exceptional five-star menu of farm-to-table fresh food and the healthiest of drinks are available at the variety of restaurants wherever you are in AlUla throughout the festival.

Follow in the footsteps of the old civilisations and seek, nurture and connect to the Oasis Within by joining this journey of transformation in AlUla, connecting you with yourself and others in the most meaningful of ways.

About AlUla Moments:

AlUla Moments is AlUla’s new home for events. AlUla Moments calendar was launched at the end of 2021 and introduced new festivals and events to celebrate and unlock AlUla’s stories, uncover its secrets, and celebrate local and international cultures. With 7,000 years of civilisations and home to some of the most sophisticated ancient kingdoms of antiquity, AlUla is no stranger to social gatherings and cultural celebrations.

AlUla Moments calendar comprises of five festivals offering diverse experiences in art, culture, music, nature, wellness, equestrian activities, dining, and astronomy. The AlUla Wellness Festival featuring the latest practices to engage the mind, body and soul; Winter at Tantora, the original AlUla celebration of heritage, culture, fashion and music; the Ancient Kingdoms Festival offers immersive events acknowledging the ancient civilisations that lived in AlUla and its neighbouring oases in Khaybar and Tayma; AlUla Skies Festival with the popular hot air balloons and stargazing experiences; and AlUla Arts Festival bringing together contemporary and ancient art events and experiences.

In addition to the festivals AlUla Moments calendar offers a number of marquee events, including AZIMUTH and Richard Mille AlUla Desert Polo, along with the heritage sports events such as The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, AlUla Camel Cup, AlUla Falcon Cup, the Tent Pegging World Championship and Horseback Archery World Cup, a world-class fashion, adventure and sporting events.

About AlUla:

Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km², includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned.

The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of 111 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement.

Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman’s conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE.

In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO’s memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World’s Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO. Additionally, Hijaz Railway and Hegra Fort, which are key sites in the story and conquests of Lawrence of Arabia.

