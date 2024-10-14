Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) will participate in GITEX Global 2024, the world’s largest technology and startup event, held from October 14 to 18, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, as part of the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion. The DoE will showcase key innovations and digital solutions in the energy sector, focusing on accelerating the emirate’s digital transformation.

The event will attract significant global participation from startups and leading companies in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, mobility, and sustainable technology. These entities will showcase their latest innovations, solutions, and future initiatives that support the economy, drive comprehensive development, and contribute to building a sustainable digital future.

His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Undersecretary of the DoE, stated: "The DoE’s participation in GITEX highlights our vital role in developing digital capabilities and solutions for the energy sector. This event offers a valuable platform to exchange experiences, explore the latest technological innovations, and unlock new opportunities to improve the efficiency and sustainability of Abu Dhabi's energy sector. Our involvement this year demonstrates our commitment to advancing the emirate's digital transformation, as we showcase key initiatives and innovative solutions that enhance customer experiences. These efforts align with the DoE’s goals to drive the transition to clean and renewable energy sources and foster innovation in sustainable, eco-friendly energy solutions. Innovation is at the core of our strategy, playing a crucial role in driving economic development, achieving energy efficiency and sustainability, and reaching climate neutrality by 2050. We also aim to strengthen collaboration with stakeholders and create an environment that encourages innovation, enabling us to address environmental challenges and reduce carbon emissions."

The DoE will showcase several new digital initiatives, including a virtual reality application for gas safety awareness, providing a fully interactive experience that simulates safety procedures. Users can navigate through virtual residential buildings and villas, safely interact with liquefied petroleum gas, and learn safety protocols via educational panels and realistic scenarios. The application educates users on compliance guidelines, introduces safety benefits and maintenance responsibilities, and offers realistic simulations for managing emergency gas leak situations.

The DoE will also present the EnergiX app, an interactive digital educational game available on iOS and Android platforms, designed for students aged 10 to 14. The game raises awareness and encourages positive behaviors in conserving water and electricity, engaging users in topics related to natural resource preservation and sustainability.

Additionally, the DoE will highlight sustainability efforts, such as initiatives to decarbonize the sector and promote innovative solutions for accelerating the transition to clean and renewable energy. This will include recent policy updates, such as the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030, a series of future foresight reports, and key initiatives to conserve energy and water resources.

It is worth noting that the DoE has also set ambitious goals to digitize energy and water services, ensuring they are easy to use and accessible. The DoE is committed to providing a wide range of essential services through advanced digital platforms, guaranteeing customer satisfaction and consistent service delivery in line with global best practices.