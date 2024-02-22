AMMAN – Under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, the Eighth Medical Tourism World Summit and Expo will be launched in Jordan, in April 2024; organized by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) and Pioneers Road Company.

The Summit will include several discussion and dialogue sessions, with the participation of elite Jordanian and international speakers to discuss the investment in the Jordanian healthcare sector, in addition to in-person meetings and visits to medical service providers from various Jordanian hospitals.

It is worth mentioning that the Summit aims to provide the relevant stakeholders in the Jordanian healthcare sector with the latest developments related to their sector, as well as to review advanced and distinguished services offered on a regional and a global scale.

HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global founder and chairman, stated that the medical care industry in Jordan has a promising future, pointing out that the Summit will shed light on the opportunities and challenges in this significant sector. He went on to reiterate the importance of the sector and its vital role in bolstering the Jordanian economy, in addition to its contribution to Jordan’s Gross National Product (GNP).

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh further pointed out that Jordan is well-known for its first-class healthcare services, in terms of the hospitals’ infrastructure, and highly qualified medical cadres, as well as the various medical specialties. That is in addition to the constant availability of medicines and medical supplies that match those in the developed countries. He pointed out that the Summit will highlight the enormous potential of the Jordanian healthcare industry, which is distinguished regionally and internationally.

For his part, Pioneers Road CEO, Mr. Ayman Arikat, said that the Summit would pave the way for signing agreements and memorandums of understanding among all concerned parties.

He further added that the Summit will be held in the presence of a host of decision-makers, those in charge of dispatching patients for treatment abroad, and several Arab and international medical-related insurance companies, in addition to ambassadors and health attachés in Jordan.

On the sideline of the Summit, a specialized exhibition will be organized with the participation of various private and government hospitals, companies, and institutions related to the pharmaceutical industries, medical equipment, insurance companies, medical laboratories, banking, and media institutions from inside and outside Jordan.

It should be noted that the organization of the Summit comes in this critical period in line with the directives of His Majesty the King, especially in light of the recent aggression on the Gaza Strip. This affirms Jordan's unwavering position in supporing the Palestinians in Gaza, by calling for an immediate ceasefire and ending the aggression, the protection of innocent civilians, and the provision of humanitarian relief and medical aid to alleviate their suffering.