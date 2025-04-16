The 5th OIC Health Expo and the 10th Edition of the Dakar International Expo on Health and Medical Equipment (SASDK) were officially inaugurated today in Dakar, Republic of Senegal, by H.E. Dr. Ibrahima Sy, Minister of Health and Social Action.

Jointly organized by the Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT), the Ministry of Health and Social Action, and the Ministry of Trade and Industries of Senegal, the Expo has brought together government officials from OIC Member States and beyond, pharmaceutical companies, civil society organizations, and academic and research institutions under the theme “Health as a tool for the economic development of OIC Member States.”

Speaking on behalf of the OIC General Secretariat, Mr. Abdunur M. Sekindi, Director General of the Science and Technology Department, highlighted the significance of the Expo in fostering Public-Private Partnerships and providing a platform for Member States to showcase indigenous capabilities. He reaffirmed the full support of the OIC General Secretariat to the ICDT, the Government of Senegal, and all participating stakeholders in ensuring the continued success of this important initiative.

In his keynote address, H.E. Dr. Ibrahima Sy reiterated Senegal’s commitment to advancing regional cooperation in health and sustainable development, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in tackling shared health challenges.

The Expo will feature several high-level panel discussions addressing critical topics such as access to and promotion of pharmaceutical products, the One Health approach, Health in All Policies, and investment opportunities in the health sector. It will also serve as a platform for business-to-business (B2B) networking and the signing of joint ventures aimed at strengthening the health ecosystem across OIC countries.