Doha – Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar’s 3rd Qatar Proteomics Conference is set to take place from October 13-15, 2025, bringing together world-renowned academic scientists, researchers and scholars for a dynamic exchange of the latest findings, technologies and innovations in proteomics and bioinformatics.

Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s conference is structured around seven engaging sessions, each focusing on groundbreaking technologies and the critical health challenges of our time.

Key topics include mass spectrometry-based technologies, affinity-based platforms such as Olink, and their applications to complex diseases including diabetes and infectious diseases. Additional sessions will explore the transformative role of proteomics in population health, showcase insights from the Human Proteome Organization (HUPO) and highlight regional developments shaping the field in the Gulf region.

The conference also features poster presentations and dedicated networking opportunities, creating a collaborative environment that bridges disciplines and accelerates discovery. The event is being held at the St. Regis Doha, Qatar.

The 3rd Qatar Proteomics Conference promises to be a landmark regional event at the forefront of global proteomics and cross-omics research, fostering collaboration, innovation and impactful scientific exchange.

The 3rd Qatar Proteomics Conference proudly welcomes a distinguished lineup of speakers, each recognized for their pioneering contributions to the fields of proteomics, bioinformatics, genomics and systems biology. Representing institutions across Qatar, Europe, the United States and the Gulf region, these thought leaders bring cutting-edge research, practical expertise and global perspectives that will enrich the conference dialogue and inspire collaboration.

Speakers include Prof. Dr. Frank Schmidt, professor of biochemistry and director of the proteomics core at WCM-Q; Prof. Dr. Karsten Suhre, professor of physiology and biophysics and director of the bioinformatics core at WCM-Q, Prof. Dr. Uwe Völker, president of HUPO and head of the Department of Functional Genomics at the Interfaculty Institute of Genetics and Functional Genome Research, and Dr. Anna Halama, assistant professor of research in physiology and biophysics at WCM-Q. The event will also feature speakers from ETH Zürich, Stanford University, the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, the Dasman Diabetes Institute in Kuwait and the Genomic Medicine Center of Excellence in Saudi Arabia.

Join the conference in Doha this October for a compelling scientific event that will shape the future of proteomics and cross-omics research globally and regionally.

For registration and more information, please visit: https://www.qatarproteomics.com/

​​​​​​About Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar

Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar is a partnership between Cornell University and Qatar Foundation. It offers a comprehensive Six-Year Medical Program leading to the Cornell University M.D. degree with teaching by Cornell and Weill Cornell faculty and by physicians at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Sidra Medicine, the Primary Health Care Corporation, and Aspetar Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Hospital, who hold Weill Cornell appointments. Through its biomedical research program, WCM-Q is building a sustainable research community in Qatar while advancing basic science and clinical research. Through its medical college, WCM-Q seeks to provide the finest education possible for medical students, to improve health care both now and for future generations, and to provide high quality health care to the Qatari population.

For more info, please contact:

Hanan Lakkis

Associate Director, Media and Publications

Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar

hyl2004@qatar-med.cornell.edu