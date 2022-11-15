Manama : The Annual Mentorship Forum Middle East today announced its agenda and key speakers for an exciting and interactive programme set to take place at the Forum’s third edition on December 6, 2022 at The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of His Majesty the King and the President of the Supreme Council for Women (SCW).

The Forum, which will take place once again as a hybrid event, focuses this year on "Embedding Mentorship into Organizational Culture” and includes a keynote address, workshops, and panel discussions to encourage the exchange of experiences and gain knowledge that participants can apply to their organizations in order to develop, formalise or professionalize their use of mentorship.

The Forum is projected to draw 300 regional and international human resources and mentorship professionals, as well as business leaders, CEOs, and up-and-coming professionals, who will attend the Forum in person and online.

Her Highness Sheikha Hassa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Member of SCW and Chairman of Injaz Bahrain, will deliver a keynote address at the Forum’s opening ceremony. The Forum will also feature a talk on Embedding Mentorship into Organizational Culture with H.E. Dr. Sheikha Rana bint Isa bin Duaij Al Khalifa, Secretary General of the Higher Education Council and Deputy Chairperson of its Board of Trustees.

The Forum's agenda consists of a workshop focused on how to design effective mentorship programs for organizations, presented by Karina Chapa, Mentorship Program Manager at the Diversity and Inclusion Division at Saudi Aramco, and another workshop focused on how to build your network and advance your career on LinkedIn, presented by Lamyse Ammar, Senior Key Accounts Director at LinkedIn, MENA.

The Forum will also feature a number of panel discussions geared at assisting organizations in more effectively achieving talent development goals through the use and power of mentorship. Topics include “Mentorship to Employability”, “Mentorship Versus Coaching”, and “Mentorship for Entrepreneurs and SMEs”. The Forum, which will run into the evening, will culminate by providing registrants with the opportunity to receive actual speed mentoring from senior experts, who will be speaking at the workshops and panel discussions.

Speakers at the Forum include: Farah Foustok, CEO of Lazard Gulf Ltd, Elahm Hassan Business Strategy Advisor at Mumtalakat, Jamal Fakhro Managing Partner at KPMG, Dana Buheji, CEO of Human Resources and Sustainability at NBB Group, Ali Musa, CEO of JP Morgan Bahrain, and Layla Al Qassab, Chief Financial Officer at BENEFIT among others.

Zahraa Taher, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s Founder and Organizer expressed her appreciation and gratitude to Her Royal Highness Princess Sabika bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa for the patronage of the event.

She emphasized that Her Royal Highness Princess Sabika bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa's patronage of Forum activities will reinforce the importance of mentoring and highlight Bahrain's leading position in human resource development in the region. “The Forum focuses on the vital role that mentorship can play in advancing the growth of human capital in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region,” she explained.

“We look forward to welcoming experts from the Kingdom of Bahrain and around the world at the third edition of the Forum and learning from their experiences in this interactive event. Mentorship programs can be an effective strategy for human recourses development, which is why organizations are now focusing on implementing it as part of their core approach. It enables employees to communicate with more experienced professionals to learn and benefit from them and help them in identifying their strengths, limitations, and areas for progress. Mentoring programmes also assist organisations in creating an inclusive and diverse workforce as well as building workplace relationships by allowing employees to see things from different perspectives,” she added.

The third Mentorship Forum Middle East is being held with the support of the Forum’s Lead Partner National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) along with other sponsors and supporters: LinkedIn, Tamkeen, GIB, Foulath, Benefit, Dadabhai Travel, Britus Education, Solidarity, Reach, and Bahrain Association of Banks (BAB).

