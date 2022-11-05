Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Red Sea International Film Festival Box office is now open for all film screenings during the festival from 1st to 10th of December 2022. This year’s edition of the festival will showcase the best films from Saudi Arabia, the region and a carefully curated selection of acclaimed titles from around the world.

“FILM IS EVERYTHING”. A bold, cinematic, progressive and cultural ten-day Festival for film lovers, storytellers, and industry professionals from around the globe.The Red Sea Film Festival is calling all film lovers to get their tickets and lock their spots to watch a collection of favourite movies and experience the world of cinema and talents.

All Tickets will be available for all film sections and Festival special events online from the 4th of November, you can purchase your tickets now by visiting the following link: https://redseafilmfest.com/en/2022-films/

Box office will be open at VOX Cinemas Red Sea Mall on November 17th.

The Festival also introduced the Gold badge for true film lovers with four tickets per day including the red-carpet screenings at the Ritz Carlton Hotel.

Accreditation is still open on: Accreditation – Red Sea Film (redseafilmfest.com)

About Red Sea International Film Festival

The Red Sea International Film Festival will take place from December 1 -10, 2022 at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Jeddah.