Dubai, UAE: Under the patronage of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, the 25th edition of the Gulf Engineering Forum will commence on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at the prestigious Al Ras Ballroom, InterContinental Dubai Festival City. The forum will witness the participation of industry leaders, decision-makers, academics, researchers, and experts in engineering from across the Gulf region.

Under the theme "Smart Engineering for Sustainable Future," the UAE hosts this year's Gulf Engineering Forum, organized by the UAE Society of Engineers in collaboration with the Gulf Engineering Union, as part of its strategy to achieve sustainable development across various sectors.

The forum aims to exchange experiences and disseminate engineering knowledge among experts and specialists in various engineering fields. It also aims to raise awareness about environmental sustainability issues, showcase significant scientific research and studies in the field, refine and develop engineers' skills through dialogue sessions and workshops, and enhance communication among local and regional engineering companies, organizations, and institutions.

The event's agenda over two days includes a diverse range of panel discussions, keynote speeches, presentations, and workshops delivered by industry leaders, researchers, specialists, and academics. Notable figures participating in the forum include Eng. Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, President, UAE Society of Engineers, Mohamed Ali Alkhozaae, Secretary General, Gulf Engineering Union, and Eng. Mustafa B. Shehu, President of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations. Other participants include Dr. Mohamed Qasem, Dean of the Dubai Future Academy and a member of the board of directors for the Digital School in the UAE, Dr. Hoda Abdulrahman Abdulla Ali Alkhzaimi from New York University Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dr. Kulthum Al Balushi from Emirates Health Services, and Dr. Adel Abdel Moneim, a Cybersecurity Expert from Egypt.

Participants will explore ways and mechanisms to employ smart engineering to enhance sustainable development in various fields, focusing on energy, transportation, infrastructure, and healthcare. The emphasis will be on innovative technologies, the latest ideas, and trends contributing to achieving sustainable development goals, such as reducing carbon emissions and promoting environmental sustainability.

The first day of the event will cover the themes of Infrastructure and Building Systems and Bioengineering and Biomedical Engineering through sessions on "3D Printing" and "Construction," along with numerous presentations discussing smart cities by participants from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.

The agenda for the second day of the event will address the themes of Robotics and Smart Systems, and Cybersecurity in Engineering Systems through a session on "Data Analysis," and a variety of presentations on the impact of emerging technology and artificial intelligence on cybersecurity. The event will also review the UAE's journey towards zero emissions, initiatives, projects, and the use of technology. Finally, a study titled "Fault Ride - Through Capability Enhancement of Grid-Tied Photovoltaic Systems: A review" will be presented.

The forum includes an exhibition where government and private sector institutions and companies participate to showcase projects, research, services, and products in the engineering sector. This provides participants and attendees with the opportunity to stay updated on the latest innovative trends and practices in the field, as well as to sign Memoranda of Understanding and hold bilateral meetings with participating delegations.

On the sidelines of the forum, pioneers of Gulf engineering work will be honored in recognition of their efforts and innovations, highlighting achievements, projects, and smart and sustainable engineering solutions in the region.

The event will be held with Government of Sharjah Directorate of Housing as the Strategic Partner, Dubai Economy and Tourism as a Destination Partner, while Data Flow, Bukhash Real Estate, Dubai Taxi Company, Dewan Architects + Engineers, and Engineering Contracting Co have joined as Silver Sponsors. Additionally, Bahrain Society of Engineers, Oman Society of Engineers, Kuwait Society of Engineers, Qatar Society of Engineers and Saudi Council of Engineers are the Supporting Partners for the event.