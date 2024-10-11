Dubai, UAE: Tenable®, the exposure management company, will exhibit at GITEX Global at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre from October 14 - 18, 2024. At the event, Tenable will showcase its AI-powered exposure management solutions that illuminate the attack paths that exist within organizations' infrastructure, from IT infrastructure, to the cloud, to Operational Technology (OT) and everywhere in between. In addition, Tenable will launch its 2024 Cloud Risk Report during the show.

Scattered products, siloed views and disjointed teams are struggling to hold back threats across a fragmented attack surface. The cyber risk challenge won’t be won with security strategies and solutions that stand divided. Enterprises need one view of risk across all assets, to connect the dots between the damaging risk relationships that span solution silos and bring together disparate teams with the intelligence they need to strengthen defenses and protect against attacks as one.

Tenable exists to expose and close the resulting priority security gaps that put businesses at risk. Our industry-leading exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks, from IT infrastructure to the cloud to OT and everywhere in between.

“Rapid advancements in technology and digital transformation make it challenging for organizations to stay one step ahead of attackers,” said Maher Jadallah, Senior Director Middle East & North Africa, Tenable. “Security teams often have to juggle multiple clouds and identities across a converged IoT, OT and IT landscape. At GITEX 2024, we will show organizations how they can expose and close the priority security gaps that put their businesses at risk. Our team will be on hand to help visitors reimagine cybersecurity as a global force for eradicating their exposure.”

Tenable will be co-exhibiting, alongside AmiViz from booth number H24-A45, Hall 24, and StarLink DMCC from booth number H1-A20, Hall 1. The Tenable Team will be offering demonstrations of its exposure management platform TenableOne, as well as Tenable Cloud Security, Tenable OT Security, Tenable Vulnerability Management and Tenable Identity Exposure.

