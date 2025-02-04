Cairo, Egypt – TechShift Summit 2025, Egypt’s largest specialized technology event, is set to return on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at The GrEEK Campus Downtown, Cairo. Organized by Sprints, this event will bring together more than 5,000 tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and innovators for a full day of learning, networking, and career opportunities under the theme “Step into the Future.”

Following the success of last year’s summit, TechShift 2025 will feature interactive workshops, expert talks, career circles, and engaging panel discussions. It is designed to help professionals and students develop new skills, explore job opportunities, and connect with top companies looking for tech talent. The event also highlights the importance of bridging the gap between what companies need and the skills emerging talents bring to the job market.

With over 50 expert speakers and leading sponsors, the summit will take place at The GrEEK Campus of AUC Tahrir Square, where attendees can discover the latest trends in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and sustainability. One of the event’s key goals is to show how technology can help create a greener and more inclusive future, while also encouraging women to take a stronger role in the tech industry.

TechShift 2025 is not just about learning—it’s also a place where companies can find new talent, encourage innovation, and stay competitive in the ever-changing tech industry. The event will offer insights into how businesses can adapt to new technologies, how professionals can prepare for the future of work, and how technology is reshaping industries.

Last year’s TechShift Summit 2024 was a huge success, with over 5,000 attendees, 150 speakers, 30 panel discussions, and 50 hands-on workshops. More than 100 companies sponsored the event, and over 3 million people engaged with TechShift on social media.

Government and industry leaders have praised TechShift for its role in supporting young professionals and the tech industry. Dr. Ayman Farid, Assistant Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, highlighted how the event helps connect young people to education and career opportunities. Dr. Heba Saleh, Chairwoman of the Information Technology Institute (ITI), emphasized how TechShift brings together talent and industry leaders, creating important connections across different sectors. Eng. Ayman Bazaraa, Founder and CEO of Sprints, shared that the summit is a powerful platform for new graduates, giving them a strong start in their careers.

Sprints, the company behind TechShift Summit, has been a key player in training and preparing thousands of tech professionals for careers in top global companies. Over the years, the company has won several awards for innovation, including being recognized as one of Africa’s top three startups in Africa’s Business Heroes competition, organized by the Jack Ma Foundation. Sprints has also been ranked among the 200 most innovative startups in the world in the GSV Cup competition, listed as one of the top 50 startups in education technology and AI by HolonIQ, and named North Africa’s most important startup in the Huawei Startup Competition.

With TechShift Summit 2025, the future of technology in Egypt is brighter than ever. Whether you are a tech expert, a student, or a company looking to grow in the digital world, this event is the perfect place to learn, connect, and take the next step into the future.