Kuwait: To widen its talent pool and contribute to the professional development of Kuwaiti graduates, the Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) actively participated in the Fifth Careers & Study Opportunities Expo (CSO Expo 5), which was held at the campus of the Australian University on Sunday 16th and Monday 17th of October 2022.

TEC’s participation in the CSO Expo 5 came with a booth where the company’s Human Resources team interacted with job seekers and students from different majors and shared with them future career opportunities. Additionally, TEC’s staff highlighted the key attributes and achievements of the company’s human capital as well as the touristic and recreational projects managed and operated by the company.

TEC’s participation in the CSO Expo 5 aims at attracting national candidates from different majors and advising them on how to use TEC’s website to register and apply for upcoming vacancies. TEC always focuses on engaging with Kuwait youth and empowers them to join its team of professionals and become future leaders.

This year’s CSO Expo 5 featured the participation of number of government and private agencies in addition to various educational institutions in Kuwait. The exhibition aims mainly to provide the largest number of career opportunities for new Kuwaiti graduates and those looking for opportunities to launch their careers.

About Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC)

Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) is a government-owned entity that is responsible for the operations, development, and management of touristic, entertainment and recreational assets and facilities across Kuwait. Established in 1976, TEC has a legacy as a pioneer in providing family-friendly tourism and recreational offerings to all segments of the society. It works with governmental bodies, private sector entities and international partners to continuously promote the tourism and entertainment industries in Kuwait.

