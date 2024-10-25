U.A.E.: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) organized a special workshop on Private 5G Networks at its head office in Abu Dhabi, attended by a group of ICT experts and specialists alongside more than 100 participants from 40 different entities. The workshop aimed to discuss the opportunities and challenges related to the deployment of private 5G networks in various sectors, with a focus on solutions and innovations offered by this technology. During the workshop, ideas and visions were shared between all parties involved, to enhance overall understanding of the private 5G technology and tap into its features and benefits in the industrial and service sectors of the United Arab Emirates.

The workshop included presentations by representatives of operators, suppliers and some government entities in the UAE, reviewing current activities and future strategic directions, marked by a roundtable session to discuss the challenges of deploying such networks, including network construction costs and technical requirements, and identifying proposed solutions to facilitate widespread adoption.

In this context, Eng. Tariq Al Awadhi, Executive Director of the Spectrum Department at TDRA, said, “Organizing this workshop comes as part of our ongoing efforts to support digital transformation in the State, and create a regulatory/organizational environment conducive to the adoption of advanced tech solutions. The private 5G technology is a great opportunity for the industrial and service sectors, and we are committed to providing the regulatory frameworks needed to ensure optimizing this technology in a manner that enhances competitiveness of our national economy.”

The discussions addressed the unique benefits of private 5G networks, which provide high levels of privacy and security, ultrafast connection speeds, and lower latency, making them ideal for advanced industrial applications, like smart factories and supporting digital transformation. The workshop presented real-life application cases, such as the use of 5G networks at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP), and discussions on their role in critical solutions for industrial tasks.

The workshop concluded with an open discussion session on the opportunities and challenges presented from 5G deployment, with an eye to improving operational efficiency in the industrial sector. The expected regulatory role of TDRA to ensure compliance with the State’s legislation and regulations, taking into account driving and supporting innovation in this industry, was also discussed.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is tasked with supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE according to the Telecom Law issued by Decree-Law No. (3) of 2003 (as amended) and Decree No. (23) issued on September 27, 2020, Amending Some Provisions of Decree-Law No. (3) of 2003 on the Regulation of the Telecommunications Sector, and adding “Digital Government” to the functions and name of the Authority. TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the delivery of premium telecom services, develop the industry, look after the interests of parties, implement relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and promote R&D, thereby ensuring the UAE a leading regional and global standing in the sector. In the area of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for overseeing the UAE federal Digital Government (DGOV) under Law No. (3) of 2011. Since then, TDRA has been responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic objectives: promoting a smart lifestyle, and leadership in the digital infrastructure of UAE