The conference will gather leading health care professionals from the UAE and from around the world to exchange knowledge and stay up to date with the latest in oncology care

The conference solidifies SEHA’s commitment to transforming healthcare systems in Abu Dhabi through continual medical education to meet the highest quality standards

The conference is accredited by the Department of Health Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is set to host the 10th Emirates Oncology Conference on November 25, 26th and 27th in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The extensive three-day program aims to gather both leading oncology specialists from the UAE in addition to international physicians, surgeons, and allied health professionals to get fully immersed in the latest research, technologies and innovations in cancer treatments and care.

Cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of morbidity and death worldwide, accounting for at least 10 million deaths on a yearly basis. With that in mind, SEHA sees a pressing need to organize such specialized conferences that place oncology patients at the heart of their purpose. Through SEHA’s commitment to continual medical education, oncology health specialists will have the opportunity to come together to not only network and create professional ties with each other but to also learn of best practices in cancer care and elevate the quality of their medical offering by gaining exposure to cutting-edge research and diagnostic advancements that improve clinical outcomes.

Alongside a power-packed agenda and a vision to have meaningful medical exchanges, the event will set a particular emphasis on the latest research and advances in cancer care. EOC is the most influential oncology platform in UAE for physicians, surgeons, researchers, healthcare providers and industry representatives to participate in and share ideas to build the future of cancer care in UAE.

This multi-faceted conference has been carefully designed to deliver knowledge through keynote lectures and presentations. The first day begins with Key note lectures on advances in genomics by International speakers from UK. Additional sessions will place a focus on overall cancer management, challenges in nursing, gynecologic malignancies, as well as contributions from allied healthcare in oncology. Day 2 will be largely themed around the future of breast cancer treatment and will tackle topics such as strategies to improve outcomes in early triple negative breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer treatment, breast radiotherapy. In addition, there are dedicated sessions to discuss lung cancer, brain tumours and haematological malignancies. As for the final day of the conference, we have engaging sessions in pediatric oncology, followed by debates in urological cancer management. There is a dedicated session for updates in gastrointestinal malignancies along with multidisciplinary case-based discussions.

With the 10th Emirates Oncology Conference launching, Dr. Sultan Mohamed Alkaram, CEO of Tawam Hospital commented on the need of holding such events and said: “We are very proud to be marking the 10th edition of the Emirati Oncology Conference. For 2022, the innovative conference will gather the most impactful specialists concerned with oncology in the UAE and beyond. Our aim will always be to transform healthcare system services in the UAE so that our community can have access to world-class services that elevate their health and wellbeing. Crucial continuing education initiatives organized by SEHA, such as the Emirates Oncology Conference, are essential to us constantly evolving in the treatment of complex diseases such as cancer.”

For details on the 2022 conference please visit: https://emiratesoncology.ae/

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is a PureHealth asset, the UAE's largest integrated healthcare platform.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,000 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae