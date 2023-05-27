Invite-only exhibition at Mina A’Salam a testament to Tanishq’s mission of championing the best in jewellery design and quality

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: An exhibition of some of the rarest diamond jewellery and precious gemstones in the world was unveiled today by Indian jewellery brand Tanishq for the very first time in the UAE at the Jumeirah Mina A'Salam.

Ethereal Wonders is an exhibit by Tanishq that features a collection of exquisite diamonds and gemstones, some of which are available for viewing for the first time in over a decade. The collection includes coloured heirloom diamonds and gemstones of the highest quality, each exceedingly rare and highly sought after.

From a captivating 26 carat canary yellow diamond necklace to a rare colour shifting 7.72 carat pear shaped Alexandrite, each stunning jewel is a testament to the effort taken to find and bring them all under one roof.

A stunning assortment of gemstones, solitaires, colored diamonds and stunning designs, each equally precious, there’s something for everyone at this exhibit.

“The growing demand for rare heirloom jewellery and the ever-increasing jewellery collector base that recognizes the value of owning and preserving a piece of history inspired us to conceptualize Ethereal Wonders. This is an exceptional opportunity for discerning jewellery buyers to marvel, up close, at these incredible intricate pieces before making them a part of their family and legacy,” said Aditya Singh, Head – Jewellery International Business, Titan Company Limited.

The invite-only exhibition is on from May 26-28 at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam.

Website: www.tanishq.ae

IG: tanishquae

Store Addresses: Tanishq Showroom

Karama Center Shopping Mall, Dubai

Al Souq Al Kabeer, Meena Bazaar, Dubai.

La Maison Du Luxe, Dubai Mall, Luxury Avenue, Dubai

Lulu Hypermarket, Ground Floor, Al Barsha, Dubai

Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis

Al Saman Tower, Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi

Al Fahidi Street, Dubai

About Tanishq

Tanishq, India’s most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, inimitable customer service and guaranteed product quality for over two decades.

At Tanishq, jewellery is not just a product but a manifestation of artistry and our exquisite range of gold & diamond jewellery strikes the perfect balance between traditional charm and contemporary appeal. With designs that capture the beauty and celebration of special occasions, Tanishq aims to be an integral part of every woman's journey. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory.

Tanishq currently has a presence of 410 stores and is India’s most trusted jewellery brand with an extremely high brand recall.

