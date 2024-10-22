Dubai, UAE – Saudi German Hospital-Dubai recently hosted a prominent breast cancer awareness event in collaboration with the Emirates Cancer Society and MBC Hope. Held at City Walk, Dubai, from October 17 to 19, the event aimed to elevate public awareness about the critical importance of early breast cancer detection while providing essential support to patients. The initiative saw strong engagement from key medical professionals and media partners, underscoring the collective commitment to enhancing community health and wellbeing.

Attendees benefited from a series of awareness workshops conducted by leading doctors and specialists in oncology, nutrition, orthopedics, and psychiatry. These sessions featured open discussions, giving participants the opportunity to ask questions about diagnosis, treatment, and prevention strategies. Additionally, the hospital distributed free breast screening vouchers, allowing attendees to undergo complimentary check-ups, thereby promoting the significance of early detection.

Dr. Ahmed Issa, CEO of the Saudi German Group in the UAE, delivered a welcoming address in which he emphasized the crucial role of partnerships in ensuring the success of health initiatives aimed at serving the community. He lauded the contributions of all partners, particularly MBC Hope, for their efforts in spreading awareness through their media platforms. Dr. Issa reiterated the hospital’s steadfast commitment to providing continuous medical and educational support

For more information please visit https://saudigerman.com/