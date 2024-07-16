The initiative contributes to the UAE’s predicted logistics sector growth of over 7% annually, with the market size expected to surpass US$30 billion (AED 110 billion) by 2030

Ras Al Khaimah, UAE: Federal Express Corporation, the world's largest express transportation company, collaborated with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), a pioneer business and industrial powerhouse in the UAE, to successfully host its inaugural strategic breakfast meeting to educate and share insights with over 50 companies in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) about logistics innovations that can help local businesses expand into global markets.The event, held at Movenpick, Marjan Island, highlighted the significance of "Taking Your Business Global". Attendees had the opportunity to explore the latest FedEx products, services, and solutions that can help them expand their operations to reach new international markets and territories.

A strong logistics strategy is essential in light of the UAE’s economic goal of increasing the contribution of the industrial sector to the GDP from US$36 billion (AED 133 billion) to US$82 billion (AED 300 billion) by 2031 as part of Operation 300bn, the UAE’s industrial strategy. Accordingly, the UAE’s logistics sector is projected to grow by over 7% annually, with the market size expected to surpass US$30 billion (AED 110 billion) by 2030.

Speaking at the event, Sammy Bousaba, managing director of Sales for FedEx, said: "Efficient logistics play a critical role in global expansion. Our extensive network – which includes daily flights to and from the UAE through our state-of-the-art Hub at Dubai World Central – connects this region to key global markets, offering significant business expansion opportunities to local companies. Through innovative solutions and strategic collaborations such as our latest initiative with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone, FedEx continues to unlock new opportunities for UAE businesses while contributing to the development of the national logistics ecosystem and the goals of Operation 300bn."

The event also underscored the supportive role of RAKEZ in facilitating business growth and internationalization. Being the hub of RAK industrial zone, RAKEZ offers a business-friendly environment with streamlined regulations and various incentives to attract foreign investments and encourage local businesses to expand globally.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating: “Our collaboration with FedEx highlights our dedication to empowering businesses in Ras Al Khaimah. By offering access to world-class logistics solutions and expert guidance, we are equipping our members to navigate the complexities of international trade and achieve substantial growth. This collaboration aligns with the UAE Economic Vision 2030, as it adopts sustainable economic diversification and enhances the global competitiveness of our industrial sector.”

The breakfast meeting concluded with a networking session where attendees engaged with industry players, FedEx representatives, and RAKEZ officials, allowing valuable connections and sparking discussions on potential collaborations and business opportunities. The meeting served as a milestone for future RAKEZ initiatives aimed at supporting the international ambitions of RAK businesses.

