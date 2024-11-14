Sharjah: The Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre (Tahkeem) participated in the Dubai Arbitration Week 2024, one of the region’s foremost annual legal events, held at the Waldorf Astoria, Dubai International Financial Centre. The center contributed through a panel discussion entitled ‘What Makes Arbitration Effective?’.

The session was attended by Dr. Ahmed Al-Echlah, Director of the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Center, and was chaired by Mr. Nassif Boumalhab, Executive Committee Member at TAHKEEM and Shareholder in Greenberg Trauig (Dubai), will feature a distinguished lineup of experts, including Dr. Asma Alrasheed, also an Executive Committee Member at TAHKEEM; Mr. Mohieeldin Elbana, Member of the Executive Committee, CIArb – UAE Branch & CEO of QAF Legal; Mr. Patric McGonigal, Partner and Head of Arbitration and Common Law at Global Advocacy and Legal Counsel; and Mr. Yasser M. El-Hawary, Partner & Head of Dispute Resolution at MAA & PARTNERS.

In his opening remarks for the session, Dr. Ahmed Al-Echlah,, underscored the significance of the Centre’s participation in Dubai Arbitration Week 2024, noting that it plays a pivotal role in strengthening the Centre’s presence at both regional and international levels, expanding its professional networks, and offering a valuable opportunity to exchange insights with leading arbitration institutions and to gain exposure to the latest practices and methodologies in dispute resolution.

Dr.Al-Echlah further remarked, “Engagement in such events serves to solidify the Centre’s reputation as a pioneering provider of smart and independent arbitration services, adhering to the highest international standards. This aligns with our mission to foster a fair and effective arbitration environment. Furthermore, participation in this event enhances opportunities for collaboration with other arbitration institutions, as well as public and private entities, thereby facilitating the establishment of strategic partnerships that contribute to the Centre’s growth and development.”

The session explored various aspects that contribute to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of arbitration processes. It placed particular emphasis on reviewing the essential factors that ensure the success of arbitration, including the selection of qualified arbitrators, the assurance of procedural impartiality, and the adoption of best global practices in dispute resolution.

The session further examined the challenges confronting the arbitration process and the strategies for overcoming them effectively. The discussion also addressed the role of modern tools and digital technologies, which play a central role in expediting and streamlining procedures, thus enhancing the transparency of arbitration and reducing costs.

The session explored several key issues, with a particular focus on how parties can ensure the effectiveness of their dispute resolution clauses. It also examined whether arbitration institutions are truly effective in appointing arbitrators, while discussing the optimal methods for determining an effective arbitration mechanism. The discussion delved into whether a more cost-effective and expedited process—albeit with fewer opportunities for submitting briefs and without the inclusion of oral witness testimony—might be preferable, or whether a less cost-effective and slower process, allowing for greater opportunities to submit briefs and hear oral witness evidence, would be more appropriate. Alternatively, it considered whether the choice of process should be tailored to the specific nature of the case.

The Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, “Tahkeem,” is dedicated to participating annually in Dubai Arbitration Week, recognising it as a distinguished platform that unites a select group of experts and practitioners in the field of arbitration and dispute resolution from across the globe. The event comprises a rich programme of panel discussions, workshops, and presentations, which address the latest developments and advancements in international commercial arbitration, with a particular emphasis on contemporary issues and the challenges confronting the sector.