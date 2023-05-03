Abu Dhabi: - Tabadul has been announced as the ‘Strategic Sponsorship’ and participation in Middle East Investor Relations Association “MEIRA” 2023 Annual Conference hosted by Bahrain Bourse, the largest Investor Relations event in the region. The event will take place on 13th November 2023 at the Ritz Carlton Hotel Bahrain.

The ‘MEIRA’ 2023 Annual Conference aims to provide delegates with a networking platform and to foster debate on market challenges and best practices, while also educating participants and stakeholders about the significance of IR, transparency, and corporate governance. The event will act as a knowledge hub for market professionals to network, discuss the latest industry trends, digital IR solutions, and gain access to a large network of IR industry partners, as well as develop a comprehensive IR ecosystem in the region.

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), in collaboration with Bahrain Bourse (BHB), launched Tabadul in July 2022 following a strategic partnership agreement signed in November 2021 that aimed to improve cooperation avenues and increase liquidity in the two markets, including cross-market trading. Tabadul platform, the region’s first digital exchange hub, established on the mutual market access model, provides a trading network between stock exchanges regionally.

Tabadul is a regional platform that aims to provide a digital network for trading between stock exchanges regionally, as well as pave the way for a sustainable future economy for the region and beyond. The platform also offers a wide range of trading opportunities for investors in all current markets directly and easily, as well as connecting investors through local intermediaries, allowing them to develop and fulfill their interests, which is critical to accelerating the economic growth process in the financial markets of member countries.

On 30 January 2023, ADX and BHB announced that Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) has joined Tabadul. As a result, MSX’s listed securities, along with those of ADX and BHB, are now available for trading; further enhancing liquidity and facilitating trading mechanisms for investors.

