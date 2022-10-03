Synology announces its participation in GITEX Global 2022 this year. The global leading storage vendor will showcase its comprehensive hybrid-cloud ecosystem including its latest products and developments.

Synology’s stand will feature three zones demonstrating their best-in-class and enterprise-ready innovations in essential storage and file server, data protection, as well as smart surveillance solutions to the audiences attending the region’s largest technology exhibition from across the globe.

Next-generation file server empowering hybrid workforce

The company will present its next-generation file server, with Synology Drive empowering the modern hybrid workforce by storing and managing data with delicate permission management, cross-site synchronization, multi-platform access, and more.

Data protection strengthening resilient backup infrastructure

At the same time, Synology will have a strong focus on data backup and protection and will show attendees how to protect important data in various endpoints, clouds, and VMs against unpredictable events and recover efficiently according to their requirements with Active Backup Suite. In addition, the company will address how to achieve business continuity by building a resilient backup infrastructure.

Smart monitoring enforcing a safer environment

Synology will also showcase its smart surveillance solution that is designed to protect businesses’ physical assets with the latest Surveillance Station 9.0 based on the supercharged monitoring and simpler deployment options. Along with the highlight of the AI-powered Deep Learning NVR series for advanced on-premises video surveillance and analytics.

“After the pandemic outbreak, Synology has witnessed a significant deployment growth taking place both globally and in the Middle East region from small and medium businesses to enterprises. In the UAE alone, we have witnessed a 165% annual growth in 2021, and a 72% YoY growth up until 2022Q3.” Jennifer Lin, Regional Manager at Synology said. “Going forward, we are confident that we will continue meeting the ever-growing users demands in the region with reliability and streamlined support from local channel partners,” Ms. Lin concluded.

Senior executives and technology experts from the company will meet customers and partners and hold demonstrations of their latest technologies at the Synology stand (Hall 6A Stand: H6A-29)

Synology® at a glance

Staying at the forefront of data management, Synology innovates and adapts to ever-evolving technologies, and continues bringing new possibilities to the table, including but not limited to solutions for data storage and backup, file collaboration, video management, and network infrastructure – all designed with one goal in mind – presenting a centralized platform to simplify IT administration while driving digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

For more information, kindly visit: https://www.synology.com/en-me

