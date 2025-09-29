Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced the American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) as a Forum Partner for its upcoming fourth edition, scheduled to take place on27–28 January 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel in kingdom of Bahrain. The event is once again being held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

Focusing on “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy & Climate Transformation,” the Forum is set to convene over 400 regional business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts. Over the course of two days, attendees will take part in high-level keynote addresses, engaging panel discussions, and hands-on workshops designed to provide actionable insights and foster collaborative strategies for advancing climate action, strengthening energy resilience, and driving sustainability across the region.

AmCham Bahrain’s renewed collaboration with Sustainability Forum Middle East highlights its pivotal role in strengthening Bahrain’s position as a hub for sustainable economic innovation and its position as an advocate for enhancing regional and international business ties through strategic partnerships such as this.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Qays H. Zu’bi, President of AmCham Bahrain, said, “AmCham Bahrain is proud to continue supporting Sustainability Forum Middle East as a platform that brings together leaders committed to climate action and sustainable growth. Our participation reflects our ongoing efforts to champion responsible business practices and strengthen cross-border collaboration. We believe that through dialogue and partnerships like this, we can help shape a resilient, low-carbon future for the region and beyond.”

Ms. Laila Danish, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the Forum’s Founder and Organiser, added: “We are delighted to welcome AmCham Bahrain once again as a Forum Partner for our 2026 edition. Their continued support and leadership in promoting sustainable business practices and international collaboration make them a valuable contributor to the Forum’s impact. Together, we look forward to advancing conversations that drive real progress and deliver tangible outcomes for the region’s climate and energy future.”

As it continues to grow, Sustainability Forum Middle East is proud to be backed by partners from across the public and private sectors, who share in its mission to drive climate action and sustainable development in the region. AmCham Bahrain’s ongoing role as a Forum Partner reflects its commitment to fostering meaningful engagement between Bahrain’s business community and global stakeholders. Through partnerships like this, SFME continues to serve as a dynamic platform for collaboration, innovation, and investment in a more sustainable future.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or register, please contact info@sustainmideast.com.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2026) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Zahraa Taher

Managing Director

FinMark Communications

Email: info@sustainmideast.com