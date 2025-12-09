Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) today announced that Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill B.S.C. (c) (GARMCO) has joined as a Forum Partner for the 4th Edition taking place on 27–28 January 2026 at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay. The Forum is held in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of the Supreme Council for Environment.

Focusing on “Advancing Alignment, Innovation, and Implementation for Energy and Climate Transformation,” this year’s Forum will bring together more than 400 business leaders, policymakers, and global sustainability experts to explore actionable pathways that support the region’s climate commitments and accelerate the energy transition.

GARMCO’s participation as a Forum Partner reflects its long-standing commitment to advancing sustainable industrial practices. In 2020, the company reinforced this direction with the launch of “GARMCO: Green Products for a Sustainable Future,” an initiative aimed at embedding environmental responsibility into every stage of the production process. This programme forms part of the broader GARMCO Green Initiative, through which the company has established a strong foundation for circularity and responsible manufacturing by integrating recycling, energy efficiency, and internationally recognized environmental standards across its operations.

Building on these efforts, GARMCO entered into a clean-energy partnership with Advanced United Systems, part of Saudi Arabia’s Taj Holding Group, to develop a 6 MW solar power project at its Bahrain facilities. The initiative will provide renewable electricity and contribute to the company’s broader decarbonization strategy.

Commenting on the partnership, Mohamed Rafea, Chief Executive Officer at GARMCO, said, “Our partnership with Sustainability Forum Middle East reflects GARMCO’s commitment to supporting Bahrain’s sustainability agenda and advancing low-carbon industrial development. Through the GARMCO Green Initiative and continued investment in recycling and energy-efficient production, we are making steady progress across our operations. Our new 6 MW solar power collaboration further underscores our dedication to integrating renewable energy and accelerating our decarbonization efforts.”

Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications and Founder of Sustainability Forum Middle East, added “We are delighted to welcome GARMCO as a Forum Partner for the 2026 edition. Their leadership in circularity, responsible production, and environmental stewardship aligns strongly with the Forum’s mission to support businesses and industries in accelerating their net-zero journeys. “

The 2026 edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East is also supported by Lead Partners SAFA and Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), along with Strategic Partner United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Forum Partners Aluminium Bahrain (Alba), Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (ASRY), Bahrain Ship Repairing and Engineering Company (BASREC), American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain (AmCham Bahrain) and Gulf Aluminium Rolling Mill (GARMCO),with additional partners to be announced in due course.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform dedicated to promoting understanding and driving climate action within the private sector. The Forum emphasizes the importance of decarbonization and nature-based solutions to meet the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day event featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogues, alongside a series of roundtable events across the region that explore key topics related to climate action and sustainable economic development.

