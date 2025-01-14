Manama – Sustainability Forum Middle East today announced Bapco Energies, the integrated energy company leading the energy transition in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as the Forum Partner in its third edition.

Expected to attract over 400 senior regional business leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts, the event will be held on January 28 - 29, 2025, in the presence of H.E. Dr. Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, and with the support of Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Environment.

Bapco Energies’ continued partnership with the Forum reflects its commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to Bahrain’s 2060 Net-Zero target. The Forum, which will focus this year on “Mobilizing Action and Investment for Climate and Energy Resilience,” is a unique platform for facilitating meaningful cross-sector dialogue and cooperation in favour of solutions to advance decarbonization in Bahrain and across the MENA region.

Delivering the keynote address at the Forum, Mr. Mark Thomas, Group CEO of Bapco Energies, will highlight the critical role of sustainability in the energy sector and outline Bapco Energies’ commitment to leading this transformation in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Thomas said, "Our continued collaboration with Sustainability Forum Middle East for the third consecutive year underscores our contribution to accelerating Bahrain’s climate goals. At Bapco Energies, sustainability is not merely a goal but a fundamental element of our strategy, influencing every aspect of our operations. This event serves as a vital platform for fostering dialogue and sharing expertise and we are pleased to contribute to these discussions, building on our legacy of responsible energy company.”

Adding, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director at FinMark Communications, the Forum’s founder and organiser, said, “We are delighted to welcome Bapco Energies as a Forum Partner for our 2025 edition. Their leadership in driving Bahrain’s energy transition and advancing regional sustainability goals will add invaluable insights to the Forum. Together, we look forward to enabling collaboration and actionable strategies for addressing today’s most pressing climate challenges.”

This year’s Forum will feature high-level keynote addresses and fireside chats with senior leaders, and interactive panels with diverse expertise. It will also feature a full day of world-class workshops delivered by global and regional leaders in sustainability and ESG advisory, including KPMG, Anthesis Group, and Environment Arabia. These sessions are designed to provide participants with actionable strategies for driving their organizations’ climate and energy resilience.

The Forum’s 2025 edition is supported by Strategic Partner: National Bank of Bahrain, Forum Partners: Aluminium Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard (Asry), American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain, Al Areen Holding, Benefit, Boston Consulting Group, Environment Arabia, Foulath Holding, Gulf International Bank B.S.C, talabat, Learning Partner: Impact Learning and Development, and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

For more information on the Forum and how to partner or register, please contact info@sustainmideast.com or call +973 17 749759.

