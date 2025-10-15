Dubai: Sustain Labs Paris (SLP) today announced the launch of “Go Solve!”, a pioneering education programme designed in association with HP Inc. to identify, nurture, and empower mathematically gifted children across the UAE. The announcement was made at GITEX 2025 in Dubai, marking a significant collaboration between the sustainability and technology sectors to advance the UAE’s knowledge-driven, innovation-led future.

Go Solve! is a first-of-its-kind initiative that leverages HP’s cutting-edge learning spaces and SLP’s expertise in education and innovation to support children aged 8 to 12 who are assessed to be gifted in mathematics. The programme will feature camp-based learning at HP Gaming Garages in Dubai during school breaks, spring, summer, autumn, and winter, starting in 2026.

Each camp will immerse participants in advanced problem-solving, logical reasoning, and innovation challenges, connecting mathematics with real-world applications in technology, sustainability, and design. Students will gain access to globally acclaimed mathematicians, a specialized gamified online platform, and curated learning resources, allowing them to extend their learning beyond the camps through guided problem sets and self-paced exploration.

“Go Solve! represents a bold step in recognising the special needs of children gifted in mathematics, and nurturing them with a progressive pedagogical approach rather than the traditional approach of simply accelerated learning. At Go Solve! children will thrive by learning with other children of similar capabilities in mathematics, guided by qualified university level mathematicians. These children are our future innovators who if guided well can solve major global challenges.” said Dr. Miniya Chatterji, CEO of Sustain Labs Paris.

“At HP, we believe that fostering mathematical curiosity is fundamental to inspiring the next generation of innovators, as STEM learning equips young minds with the critical thinking and problem-solving skills essential to prepare them for the future of work. Go Solve! brings these young talents together in inspiring learning environments, connecting technology, troubleshooting, and creativity to help shape the UAE’s future as a global hub for innovation,” added Mayank Dhingra, Director and Global Head – Education Business and Strategy, HP Inc.

By 2026, Go Solve! aims to build a national community of mathematically gifted learners, equipping young problem solvers to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s growing innovation economy and its leadership in science, technology, and sustainability.

About Sustain Labs Paris (SLP)

Founded in 2018 under the visionary leadership of Dr. Miniya Chatterji, Sustain Labs Paris (SLP) is the world’s largest sustainability and climate-focused venture builder. With a global footprint across Europe, MENA, and Asia, SLP provides a comprehensive range of services, including the establishment and management of new ventures, deep decarbonization strategies, organizational transformation, and climate advisory support. Their expertise spans detailed research, technical reports, and life cycle assessments, driving sustainability across various sectors.

SLP is behind several landmark achievements, including spearheading the UAE’s first Carbon Capture & Storage project development service and founding India’s first climate-focused institution, the Anant School of Climate Action. With the backing of the Clinton Global Initiative, SLP is committed to setting up 10 climate schools in vulnerable regions over the next five years. Annually, SLP conducts sustainability assessments for over 200 companies and delivers more than 900 technical evaluations across climate and sustainability fields. Their ongoing projects span seven countries, covering seven climate and renewable energy technologies, with over 20,000 hours devoted to sustainability education each year.

