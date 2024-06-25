UAE: The Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the SuperBridge Council have announced that the highly anticipated second edition of the SuperBridge Summit 2024 will be held on 15-16 October 2024, at the One&Only One Za’abeel, Dubai. The two-day summit will coincide with GITEX Global, bringing together future leaders of the global economy in one venue.

The theme of this year’s summit – ‘Innovate for Next Gen’, will explore diverse elements shaping the future of global economy, across five key topics: ‘Economic Powerhouse’, ‘Technology and Industrial Transformation’, ‘Leadership and Human Equity’, ‘Life and Wellbeing’, and ‘Wealth and Investment’. The term ‘innovate’ in the theme embodies a proactive approach to seeking solutions for the world’s most urgent challenges, while ‘Next Gen’ underscores the multi-dimensional facets of global economic forces, technology, leadership, wellbeing and investment.

Following the success of last year’s edition, which hosted 58 revered speakers - including seven ministers from nations such as UAE, Egypt, Pakistan, Morocco, Benin, and Lebanon - several key speakers have expressed their interest in returning. The inaugural summit welcomed over 400 chairpersons and CEOs, and over 2000 C-level attendees, collectively overseeing a capital base of USD 3.5 trillion across 140 financial institutions with a combined corporate wealth of USD 900 billion. The summit also saw participation from the representatives of the UAE Ministry of Economy and leading conglomerates such as Trip.com, Asset Management One (Japan), and Beijing Academy of AI, among others.

The upcoming SuperBridge Summit’s second edition is set to broaden its impact across participating countries, industries, and the breadth of covered topics. The summit aims to extensively explore five pivotal dimensions of upcoming trends, pioneering innovation, facilitating investments, and fostering business collaborations.

His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, and DWTC, said: “Hosting the SuperBridge Summit 2024 underscores our strategic role as a global nexus for innovation and cross-regional investments. Our advanced financial infrastructure, commitment to cutting-edge technologies, and visionary leadership align seamlessly with the summit's focus on fostering the next generation of leaders. Dubai’s dedication to economic diversification, high living standards, and thriving business environment make it the perfect destination to inspire and connect global innovators.”

Vanessa Xu, Executive Chairman & CIO of VS Partners and co-founder of the SuperBridge Council, added: “We are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting the second edition of the SuperBridge Summit, which represents a visionary and bold initiative made possible through our collaboration with DWTC. The resounding success of last year’s edition is a testament to the burgeoning economic prowess of the world’s east and south. Dubai has emerged as the epicentre of this transformation, leading the charge in diversity, global capital, innovation and trade flows. The summit serves as a hub for interdisciplinary and international partnerships, highlighting emerging talents poised to tackle global challenges directly.”

The SuperBridge Summit is known to be a key enabler of positive economic impact. For instance, Trip.com, the founding sponsor of last year’s summit, inaugurated its Dubai office following the event, undertaking major travel expansion initiatives. Moreover, a prototype and live demo of tokenization platform called Project Diamond of Coinbase Asset Management was featured at the summit. It sparked a lot of engagement, and the platform is now live.

About SuperBridge Summit

The summit is a pioneering platform aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation among the world's fastest growing economies. The summit connects, ignites and unites leaders from all walks of life to magnify under-represented voices, give centre stage to vast opportunities from Global East and Global South, and catalyses meaningful actions, rendering them both visible and impactful on a global scale. The event will provide a platform for business leaders, investors, and policymakers to exchange insights and identify new opportunities for cooperation in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, energy, life sciences, mobility, commerce, and agriculture. The event will bring together an esteemed group of global leaders from China, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Nigeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and other GCC countries.

The summit will be held in Dubai, UAE, and is expected to attract widespread attention from the international business community.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

About SuperBridge Council

SuperBridge Council is an apolitical, open, diverse and multi-culture global organization comprised of a group of renowned business entrepreneurs, social and cultural leaders around the world. The Council ignites, connects and unites future-minded, action-oriented leaders from the world’s fastest growing economies across industries and cultures to discover facts and opportunities that are under-heard, under-appreciated and under-represented. SuperBridge Council works in partnership with business entrepreneurs, corporates, regulatory agencies and institutions to promote productive networks, to stimulate knowledge sharing and creative thinking, to collaborate across disciplines and businesses, and to drive growth and prosperities via realization of vast human potentials.

SuperBridge Council was founded by Ms. Vanessa Xu and Mr. Shane Tedjarati together with a group of achieved leaders from diverse background. Ms. Vanessa Xu leads the Council’s role in SuperBridge Summit.

