Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Superbrands, the independent authority and arbiter of branding, has announced that its 21st Annual Superbrands Tribute Event will be held on November 5 at Arjaan by Rotana, Dubai Media City. The annual celebration will honour a select group of the UAE’s most trusted and respected brands that have demonstrated exceptional achievements in building strong consumer connections and maintaining brand leadership in a highly competitive market.

The Superbrands Tribute Event is recognized as one of the most prestigious brand recognition platforms in the region, attracting leading executives, marketing experts and industry decision-makers each year. Attaining Superbrands status is regarded as one of the highest honors a brand can receive, reflecting exceptional achievement in quality, credibility and customer trust. The selection process is rigorous and highly competitive, conducted by the UAE Brand Council and supported by votes from more than 2,000 senior business and marketing professionals. Brands are evaluated on their market reputation, innovation, customer loyalty and sustained contribution to their respective industries, making inclusion in the Superbrands list a significant accomplishment and a symbol of enduring excellence.

“Superbrands stands for integrity, quality and consistency,” said Mike English, Director of Superbrands Middle East. “Every brand that earns this recognition demonstrates not only commercial success but also an enduring commitment to its customers. The Tribute Event is an opportunity to recognize these remarkable achievements and to celebrate the brand stories that continue to inspire growth across the region.”

Over the years, Superbrands has become a benchmark for excellence in branding and communication. It strengthens the culture of brand building in the UAE, supporting the country’s reputation as a global hub for innovation and enterprise.

The 2025 edition will honor a diverse portfolio of leading names from across industries, including healthcare, retail, finance, manufacturing and technology. The UAE Superbrands Council, which oversees the evaluation process, comprises prominent leaders and branding specialists, including:

Mike English, Director, Superbrands Middle East and North Africa HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director, Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority John Brash, Founder and CEO, Brash Brands Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, Nikai Group of Companies Raju Menon, Chairman and Managing Partner, Kreston Menon; Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO and Director, Apparel Group Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare Rohit Walia, Executive Chairman and CEO, Alpen Capital ME Limited George Kunnappally, Managing Director, Nando’s Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital and Chief Executive Officer, Arabian Healthcare Group Waseem Al Halabi, Board Member, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Niranjan Gidwani, Consultant Director Charter Member, TIE Dubai; and John Deykin, Branding Expert.

For more information, please visit www.superbrands.com