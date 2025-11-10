Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Superbrands, the independent authority and arbiter of branding, successfully hosted its 21st Annual Superbrands Tribute Event on November 5 at the Media Rotana, Dubai Media City. The event celebrated the UAE’s strongest and most trusted brands for their enduring legacy of excellence and influence in shaping the nation’s brand landscape.

The prestigious evening brought together industry leaders, marketing visionaries, and brand custodians to honor the 29 exceptional brands that have demonstrated remarkable achievements in consumer trust, innovation, and market leadership.

The Superbrands Tribute Event is one of the most anticipated celebrations of brand excellence in the region, recognizing organizations that have set new standards in creativity, consistency, and credibility. Earning the title of Superbrand is regarded as the ultimate symbol of success, following a rigorous evaluation process conducted by the UAE Brand Council and through voting by more than 2,000 senior industry professionals. Brands were assessed on parameters including reputation, customer loyalty, innovation, and overall contribution to their sectors.

“Each of the brands honored this year represents the spirit of excellence that defines the UAE,” said Mike English, Director of Superbrands Middle East. Superbrands is proud to recognize organizations that have continued to raise the bar for quality, trust, and innovation. Their success stories serve as an inspiration for the wider business community and reflect the UAE’s commitment to building brands that make a lasting impact both regionally and globally.”

Over the years, Superbrands has become a benchmark for excellence in branding. It strengthens the culture of brand building in the UAE, supporting the country’s reputation as a global hub for innovation and enterprise.

This year’s honorees included leading names from diverse sectors such as healthcare, retail, finance, manufacturing, and technology. Among the 2025 Superbrands were:

AJMS Global Al Ain Farms Al Kabeer Al Manar Mall Al Rostamani Group Alpen Capital Aster DM Healthcare Axiom Global BinSina Pharmacy Blue Ocean Dr Joy Dental Clinic Elite Group Holding Equiti Geepas General HollandPark InsuranceMarket.ae Investo UAE Jawhara Jewellery Kreston Menon Lubrex Nando’s NMC Healthcare Nobel Nutridor Piece of You Social Cash Sonichive Touri

The UAE Superbrands Council, which oversees the evaluation process, included renowned leaders and branding specialists, including:

Mike English , Director, Superbrands Middle East and North Africa

Director, Superbrands Middle East and North Africa HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei , Director, Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority

Director, Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority John Brash , Founder and CEO, Brash Brands

, Founder and CEO, Brash Brands Paras Shahdadpuri , Chairman, Nikai Group of Companies

, Chairman, Nikai Group of Companies Raju Menon , Chairman and Managing Partner, Kreston Menon

, Chairman and Managing Partner, Kreston Menon Neeraj Teckchandani , CEO and Director, Apparel Group

CEO and Director, Apparel Group Alisha Moopen , Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare

, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare Rohit Walia , Executive Chairman and CEO, Alpen Capital ME Limited

, Executive Chairman and CEO, Alpen Capital ME Limited George Kunnappally , Managing Director, Nando’s

, Managing Director, Nando’s Dr. Raza Siddiqui , Executive Director, RAK Hospital and Chief Executive Officer, Arabian Healthcare Group

, Executive Director, RAK Hospital and Chief Executive Officer, Arabian Healthcare Group Waseem Al Halabi , Board Member, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

, Board Member, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Niranjan Gidwani , Consultant Director, Charter Member, TIE Dubai

, Consultant Director, Charter Member, TIE Dubai John Deykin, Branding Expert.

For more information, please visit www.superbrands.com