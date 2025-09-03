Dubai, UAE: Sumea Social announced the official launch of its Trade Show Practice, with the region’s busiest trade show season approaching.

Headquartered in Dubai, Sumea Social helps global and regional organisations and business leaders stay visible to build momentum and drive business growth across LinkedIn and traditional media.

Each year, companies invest heavily in trade shows, from booth design and build, to sponsorships, team travel and client hospitality. Yet despite the scale of these investments, communications often remain an afterthought. Too many brands fall back on simple “we are here” posts or recap videos, while missing the chance to introduce their products and solutions to the much larger audience who never stepped foot inside their booth.

The new Sumea Social offer is designed to close this gap. It ensures that a company’s presence is visible before, during, and after major events, extending impact far beyond the exhibition hall. The service integrates LinkedIn content planning, on-ground coverage, and product showcases with traditional PR to deliver brand awareness that extends far beyond the event itself.

Svenja Maltzahn, Founder of Sumea Social and LinkedIn Top Voice, said:

“We launched this practice after recognising a real opportunity to help organisations maximize their ROI from trade shows. Too often, teams become consumed by booth logistics and back-to-back meetings, missing the chance to showcase their products and solutions in a way that drives lasting business growth.”

The launch comes at a timely moment, with flagship industry events such as GITEX Global and Expand North Star set to take place in Dubai in October. Both events are expected to attract tens of thousands of visitors and exhibitors from around the world, making them a crucial platform for B2B visibility.



About Sumea Social

Sumea Social is the UAE’s first full-service LinkedIn agency, founded by Top Voice and ex-Burson communications strategist Svenja Maltzahn. The agency specialises in executive profiling, personal branding, and corporate influence programmes, with a focus on B2B and technology sectors.

