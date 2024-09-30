Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, underscored the profound significance of completing and publishing the 127-volume Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language. This monumental achievement, celebrated across the Arab and Islamic worlds, stands as a source of national pride for the UAE, as language embodies a nation's knowledge, history and civilisation.

His Highness praised the tireless efforts of all those involved in this important project, which spanned seven years of continuous work, day and night, to provide immense benefit to researchers, scholars and future generations.

His Highness made these remarks during a speech on Monday morning, marking the completion of the 127 volumes of the Historical Corpus of the Arabic Language, at the Al Qasimi Publications headquarters. During the event, the Sharjah Ruler signed the final volume, which covers the letters "و" and "ي."

In addition, His Highness announced the launch of the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia, a series of volumes that will encompass all Arabic terms across various fields of knowledge, serving as an inclusive repository for the Arabic language and accessible to all.

In his speech, His Highness emphasised the importance and objectives of the Corpus, congratulating the Arab world on this major accomplishment, which he described as a duty for every individual belonging to this nation.

Remarking that “the Arabic language encompasses all sciences and knowledge, and this corpus is the vessel that preserves them, which is why we take pride in this language,” His Highness stressed that the work would continue, explaining that the Corpus focused on the roots of the language, and that ongoing efforts were necessary to ensure lasting benefits.

His Highness also stated that all volumes of the Historical Corpus will be available at the upcoming Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) in November, and will also be accessible online to researchers, scholars and educators worldwide.

The making of a Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia begins in Sharjah

The Ruler of Sharjah further elaborated that work on the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia would begin immediately, stating that it would be comprehensive, incorporating all Arabic terms in the fields of science, literature, arts, and notable figures, excluding only foreign or borrowed terms, to protect the integrity of the language.

His Highness highlighted that the same meticulous methodology used in creating the Historical Corpus would be applied to the encyclopaedia. He recalled that linguistic scholars from various countries worked diligently, day and night, either on computers or paper, meticulously recording their findings. Their work was later reviewed and organised by editors before being sent to the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah and then to Al Qasimi Publications for final printing. The result was a collection of beautifully crafted volumes, designed using the finest techniques in publishing and binding to ensure readability without causing strain to the eyes.

His Highness noted, “On this blessed morning, it is now nine o’clock in Sharjah, and with God’s grace, we begin the first step towards the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia, full of hope and optimism.”

The Ruler of Sharjah made a firm commitment to completing the encyclopaedia, even if it grows to 500 volumes. It will also be made available online for easy access by all. His Highness emphasised the extensive efforts underway to teach, preserve and promote the Arabic language, including the establishment of cultural centres in Europe and Africa.

His Highness remarked, “This encyclopaedia will enrich the world. Today, we are laying the foundations, but we also have another duty: reforming the recipient. This is crucial, and we are addressing this in schools, streets and even on advertisement boards. I leave no error uncorrected, for we have a responsibility towards the Arab and Islamic world, and towards lovers of the Arabic language, whether in the East or the West. This is why we have started establishing cultural centres in Europe and are also working to revive institutes in Africa.”

His Highness further emphasised the importance of accurate, undistorted knowledge, as the Comprehensive Arabic Encyclopedia will serve as the cornerstone of Arabic cultural centres worldwide.

In conclusion, His Highness commended all those who contributed to the Historical Corpus, a diverse group of specialists whose collective efforts culminated in volumes that will benefit everyone. The Ruler of Sharjah praised their dedication and passion, saying, “We hope those who joined us in this endeavour will continue with us. Truly, our journey is beautiful, without danger—only love, first for God, and then for this religion and this language.”

His Highness and the attendees watched a film showcasing the development of the corpus, from its initial concept to the completion of its volumes, highlighting the Ruler of Sharjah's commitment to realising this achievement.

Following his speech, His Highness toured the Al Qasimi Publications office, where he viewed an exhibition displaying original manuscripts of his works, including a handwritten draft of the book Omani-French Relations: 1715-1900, first published in 1990.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Dr. Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah; Muhannad Bou Saida, Director of Al Qasimi Publications, along with staff members from Al Qasimi Publications and the Arabic Language Academy.