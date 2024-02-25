The Suhar Investment Forum, an international event in the North Batinah Governorate, organized by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) branch in the region, will be inaugurated on February 26, 2024 under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Fahr bin Fatik Al Said. The two day forum at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Sohar will be attended by delegates from over 20 countries.

The two-day forum will discuss the investment climate and environment in North Batinah Governorate, showcasing the latest developments in the investment landscape with the participation of government officials, experts, businessmen, and investors from various sectors.

Ahead of the forum, the OCCI branch in the North Batinah Governorate disclosed the details of feasibility studies for 104 investment opportunities with a total capital value of approximately One billion Omani Riyals. These opportunities span eight main sectors including - industrial, logistics, circular economy, mining, food security, tourism, information technology, and healthcare—and are expected to create about 9,000 job opportunities.

Eng. Saeed bin Ali Al Abri, Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry branch in North Batinah Governorate and Chairman of the Forum's Organizing Committee, stated that the forum will feature keynote speeches, visual presentations, and four panel discussions on the themes "Suhar – A preferred Destination for Investment," "Suhar - Incentives and Opportunities," "Suhar - Growth and Investment Opportunities," and "Suhar - Supporting the Goals of Oman Vision 2040."

The Suhar Investment Forum aims to showcase successful foreign investments in the governorate, highlighting the safe and business-friendly environment created through efforts to support various sectors. The forum will bring together government officials from different entities and institutions responsible for investment sectors, providing an opportunity for investors to directly interact with them. This interaction will facilitate bilateral meetings between investment delegations and representatives of the Omani business sector, fostering partnerships, alliances, and agreements.

Moreover, the forum will include the signing of several agreements and memorandum of understanding across various fields, indicating the commitment to furthering investment opportunities and collaborations. In addition to the main forum, there will be an accompanying event that features government agencies, major institutions in the governorate, and small and medium enterprises. This will provide a comprehensive platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and showcasing the diverse investment potential in the region. Participants will embark on a tour of Suhar's key locations, including Sohar Port and Freezone, Suhar Industrial City, and other significant sites.

“The Forum has received an overwhelming response with a confirmed participation of over 20 countries and more than 600 delegates and participants having registered for the event,” Al Abri added.

The list of speakers at the forum will include diverse and prominent names in various sectors, including His Excellency Mohammed bin Sulaiman Al Kindi, Governor of North Batinah; Her Excellency Ibtisam bint Ahmad Al Farouji, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion for Investment Promotion; His Excellency Dr. Khaled Hanafi, Secretary General of the Union of Arab Chambers, His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Dheeb, Vice Chairman of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Freezones (OPAZ); His Excellency Eng. Khamis Mohammed Al Shamakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology for Transport; His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Mohammed, CEO of the Gulf Organization for Industrial Consulting.

The list of speakers also includes Eng. Ibrahim Al-Waeli, Head of Oman National Spatial Strategy, Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning; Eng. Omar bin Mahmoud Al Mahrizi, CEO of Sohar Freezone and Deputy CEO of Sohar Port; Ashraf bin Hamad Al Mamari, Acting CEO, OQ; Harssha Shetty, CEO of Jindal Shadeed; Eng. Said Al-Masoudi. CEO of Sohar Aluminium; Eng. Nasser Saif Al Maqbali, CEO of Mineral Development Oman; Eng. Nabil bin Salem Al Bimani, CEO of Fisheries Development Oman; Dr. Said Al Karaimi, Director General of Development and Investment at the Public Authority for Special Economic zones and Freezones (OPAZ); Al Sayyid Sultan bin Khalifa bin Mardas Al Busaidi, Investment Analyst, Oman Future and Faisal Hamad Sulaiman Al Wahaibi, General Manager of Government Banking and Investment at BankDhofar.

The list also includes Dr. Masoud bin Suleiman Al-Azri, Director General of Agriculture and Fisheries Marketing at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources; Khalid bin Saeed Al-Shuaibi, President of the National Investment Program and Export Development (Nazdaher), Eng. Eng. Mohammed bin Saeid al Masrouri, General Supervisor of the Business Environment Sector, Oman Vision 2040 Implementation Follow-Up Unit, and Dr. Ali Hamed Al-Mulla, Assistant Secretary General, The Gulf Organisation for Industrial Consulting, Hamood Al Rushaidi, Chief Strategy Officer, Oman

Food Investment Holding (Nitaj) and Hilal bin Mohammed Al Adawi, Executive Manager Strategy Affairs at Sohar Port & Freezone.

The forum is supported by a number of prestigious institutions, including Jindal Shadeed as the Title Sponsor; OQ Group and Sohar Port and Freezone are the Strategic Partners; Sohar Aluminium & Vale are the Gold Sponsors; Omantel is the Technology Partner, ADVARIO id the Silver Sponsor; BankDhofar is the Banking Partner and C. Steinweg Oman LLC is the Bronze Sponsor. A number of prestigious companies are participating in the Forum as exhibitors.