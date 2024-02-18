Abu Dhabi– Sorbonne Abu Dhabi University (SUAD) had the privilege of hosting esteemed French dignitary, Minister of Culture Rachida Dati. As part of her official state visit to the United Arab Emirates, Minister Dati participated in a panel discussion titled “Culture for All: What Model for Tomorrow?” at the university, which was held in collaboration with the Institut français in the UAE. The event not only showcased the diversity and richness of cultures but also emphasized the university's commitment to fostering open dialogue and critical thinking.

The visit of the French Minister along with the presence of representatives and directors from esteemed cultural institutions in attendance, such as the Louvre Museum, Versailles, the National Heritage Institute, and the France Museum Agency, and the presence of the European Minister of Culture of Montenegro Cetinje Maša Vlaović, contributes to reinforcing Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi as one of the few multicultural key players in the UAE bridging education and culture.

During her speech, Minister Dati emphasized the importance and correlation between culture and education, stating, “I am pleased to emphasize that a new momentum is taking shape here at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi with a new academic project that fully meets the expectations of the UAE, aligns with their objectives, and reflects the collaborative efforts of our university communities and our scientific and economic communities."

"SUAD is a university that fosters a rich cultural program where the cultural dimension holds utmost importance."

From her side, Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, the Vice-Chancellor of SUAD, commented: "We resolutely envision this future focused on research, of course, but also on culture. A university must be universal; indeed, that is its primary mission. It is therefore natural for SUAD to take its rightful place as a cultural agora and thus enjoy and transmit the cultural diversity that characterizes it."

The panel discussion delved into the paramount importance of culture in shaping and defining society. Renowned panellists including Mayssa Karaa, Artistic Director at Berklee Abu Dhabi; Cecile Herman, CEO & Co-Founder of Culture Emulsion; and Dr Christophe Moulherat, Director of the Archaeology & History of Art Department at SUAD, specialising in Ancient Textile Art, the session shed light on the significant role that culture plays in our world, through performing arts, heritage and cultural mediation and engineering.

As a French, European, and Emirati cultural institution, SUAD is dedicated to fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding and remains committed to promoting transnationalism through its educational programs and research initiatives.