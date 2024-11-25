Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2024, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and organised by ADNEC Group, is celebrating the exceptional contributions of local and international brands to the marine industry.

This year’s edition offers visitors an unparalleled opportunity to explore a wide range of boats, yachts, and marine equipment while spotlighting the UAE’s rich maritime heritage and craftsmanship.

With enhanced logistical support from ADNEC Group, the event has experienced a remarkable increase in participation from local boat manufacturers and exhibitors, reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a premier hub for marine leisure and innovation. Notable local brands featured include Abu Dhabi Ship Building, celebrated for its expertise in advanced shipbuilding and repairs and Najola Boats, known for crafting high-quality leisure and fishing boats. Other distinguished exhibitors include Al Suwaidi Marine, that specialises in fishing, leisure and passenger and Al Qemzi Marine that specialises in fibreglass boats ranging from 12 to 36 feet.

Beyond boat manufacturing, ADIBS 2024 also highlights the diversity of the UAE’s marine ecosystem. Exhibitors such as Divo Holic Dive Gear Equipment Trading, specialising in premium dive gear and Msyan Garments, a homegrown fashion brand offering swimwear collections, bring a fresh perspective to the show. Their participation reflects the breadth and depth of the UAE’s contribution to the marine leisure and lifestyle sectors.

International brands have introduced several vessels to the region for the first time, marking a milestone in the Middle East's marine leisure sector. Among these is the highly anticipated Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 motor yacht, making its debut in the region as a symbol of luxury and performance. The Boat Show also celebrates the regional premieres of two exceptional vessels, including the Finnish-built Grandezza 37, the flagship model of Grandezza Boats' signature series. This boat has been thoughtfully semi-customized to align with client preferences while meeting the distinct requirements of the regional environment, blending innovation with functionality.

ADIBS has transformed into a key destination for international companies looking to enter the Middle East market and has become the ideal event for companies to exhibit from all over the world. Sunreef Venture from Poland has returned to the Boat Show and is displaying four boats, the 80 Sunreef Power Red Azalea, Ribco Seafarer 36 X Outboard, Sunreef 80 Eco sailing catamaran and the 80 Sunreef Power Eco, showcasing its diverse range of eco-responsible sailing and power luxury catamarans.

This year’s Show has grown significantly, with the number of exhibitors and brands increasing by 14%, reaching 813 participants compared to 711 in the previous edition. Visitors can look forward to marine entertainment events, interactive displays, and family-friendly activities, creating a dynamic and inclusive atmosphere for all attendees.

As a flagship event in the global maritime calendar, ADIBS continues to serve as a vital platform for networking, innovation, and collaboration within the industry. The remarkable participation of local brands underscores the UAE’s enduring potential in shaping the future of marine leisure and technology.

