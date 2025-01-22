Muscat: Recognizing the finance sector's critical role in driving economic growth, Sohar International and Sohar Islamic proudly served as Strategic Sponsors at the Second Finance and Insurance Forum. The Forum was organized by the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), Al Batinah North Governorate branch, on January 20–21, 2025. Held under the patronage of H.E. Shaikh Abdullah Salim Al Salmi, Executive President of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the forum convened industry leaders to address challenges and explore opportunities in finance and insurance, aligning with Oman’s vision for sustainable economic progress. The forum featured high-level discussions that delved into critical themes within finance and insurance, offering actionable insights to fortify these essential sectors. Mr. Abdul Wahid Mohammed Al Murshidi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, contributed to a high-level panel discussion titled “The Legislative Environment of the Financial System and its Role in Enabling Institutions and Businesses.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abdul Wahid Mohammed Al Murshidi said, “At Sohar International, we believe that effective dialogue is a catalyst for sustainable development. Our sponsorship and participation in this forum reflect our commitment to driving innovation and supporting Oman’s vision for a diversified economy. Events of this scale provide valuable opportunities to address systemic challenges, explore groundbreaking solutions, and unite key stakeholders from the financial and insurance sectors. By engaging in these critical discussions, we reaffirm our role as a strategic partner in shaping a resilient economic future for the nation. Through these discussions, we also gain unique perspectives that allow us to refine our services and develop tailored solutions that align with the aspirations of businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals. These exchanges not only enable us to adapt to evolving market needs but also empower us to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s economic transformation.”

At the forum, the bank led discussions on the impact of financial policies on enhancing private sector performance, the role of financial services in attracting foreign investments, and innovative approaches to overcoming financing challenges for commercial enterprises. These discussions complemented the forum’s objective of bringing together diverse perspectives to address key industry concerns. In addition to this, the forum featured sessions on ‘Digital Transformation in the Insurance Sector: Opportunities and Challenges’ and ‘Innovative Financing Prospects for Startups,’ which provided valuable insights into emerging trends and growth opportunities. Specialized workshops further enriched the agenda, addressing sector-specific needs through targeted programs.

Sohar International and Sohar Islamic remain dedicated to shaping the future of Oman’s financial landscape through its participation in pivotal industry forums. By bringing fresh perspectives, the bank continues to drive progress, foster sustainable growth, and reinforce its leadership within the sector.

About Sohar International

