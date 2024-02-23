Boomerang visits SiGMA Eurasia and Affiliate World in Dubai in just one dynamic week. Remaining flexible and responsive, Boomerang unveils exciting opportunities and prospects poised to drive mutually beneficial affiliations and collaborations with partners

Boomerang is set to make a presence at two major upcoming events - SiGMA Eurasia from February 26-27 and Affiliate World from February 28-29, highlighting its dedication to nurturing strategic relationships and creating new avenues for collaborations on a global scale.

At SiGMA Eurasia, the Boomerang will seize opportunities to engage with industry partners during the core conference days of February 26-27. The team will attend the event to engage in meaningful interactions and explore potential partnerships throughout the conference, ensuring a flexible and responsive presence to meet with affiliates and industry peers. Welcome to arrange meetings with Boomerang's representatives to explore potential collaboration avenues.

After a stopover at SiGMA Eurasia, the Boomerang team will shift its focus to Affiliate World on February 28-29. The Boomerang team will exhibit at Booth C18. With the company's development roadmap, which includes launching new projects this year, Boomerang's stand is essential for partners interested in exploring innovative affiliate marketing opportunities for iGaming products. Visitors are invited to the Boomerang booth to meet the team face-to-face and gain insights into prospective partnership possibilities.

Vitalii Prokofev, Chief Executive Officer at Boomerang, emphasized the significance of the company's participation strategy: “Attending these events allows Boomerang to connect directly with affiliate managers and create convenient touchpoints, as SiGMA Eurasia and Affiliate World are perfect networking opportunities in the region. Participating is a chance for open communication with our current and new partners, as Boomerang is driven by a partner-first mindset. Working on cultivating an environment for mutual success, we look forward to productive meetings at both events.” Vitalii Prokofev's remarks accentuate Boomerang's persistent focus on propelling affiliate prosperity through advanced, compliant solutions, proprietary technologies, and an enduring pledge to be a trustworthy, high-performing partner globally.

Boomerang welcomes industry professionals to join them in exploring partnership opportunities and discovering the advantages of collaborating with Boomerang. For more information about Boomerang and to schedule a meeting during SiGMA Eurasia or Affiliate World in Dubai, please visit the web-site.

About Boomerang Partners

Boomerang Partners, a licensed global entity, operates 12 award-winning brands globally under Malta and Curacao licenses, providing personalized bonuses, AI advice, and 24/7 multilingual support. Its affiliate program demonstrates strong growth, paying over €50 million in 2023 alone while averaging 15,000+ first-time deposits every month. In 2024, Boomerang Partners launches the inaugural Golden Boomerang Awards 2024, the first global affiliate traffic tournament running from February 14th to May 14th, 2024. This competition rewards partners for driving high-quality traffic to Boomerang's licensed online platforms. The significant tournament prize pool, along with numerous electronics and other prizes, includes The significant tournament prize pool, along with numerous electronics and other prizes, will award top-30 teams with statuettes in categories such as Best Sportsbook Traffic, Best Casino Traffic, Best Quality Traffic, and Rising Star during the ceremony on June 1st in Limassol, underscoring its global top-tier affiliate marketing recognition.