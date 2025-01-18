Sharjah: The 20th edition of SteelFab exhibition concluded yesterday, Thursday, at Expo Centre Sharjah, with incredible achievements and groundbreaking innovations, providing steel fabrication companies an unprecedented opportunity to strike major deals and exchange expertise with top global industry leaders.

Organised by Expo Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the region’s largest metalworking event featured the participation of over 600 global brands and 350 exhibitors from 33 countries, attracting thousands of visitors, traders, and industry professionals.

The four-day exhibition offered an ideal platform for establishing strategic partnerships among leading industry figures, specialised steel-forming technology experts, and top-notch manufacturers and suppliers. Participants included representatives from prominent countries in metalwork industry, such as the UK, Germany, Italy, the United States, China, the Netherlands, and India.

The exhibition also hosted representatives from notable local and regional companies renowned for their pioneering technologies and innovative metalworking solutions, offering a unique opportunity to explore a diverse range of advanced equipment catering to the needs of various sectors.

H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, emphasised the pivotal role of SteelFab exhibition as one of the Centre’s largest events. It significantly contributes to advancing industrial and economic growth in the UAE and the region by offering lucrative business and investment opportunities for local and regional companies.

The exhibition also strengthens collaboration with local enterprises and draws foreign investments into the metal industries sector, positively influencing the UAE economy and meeting the market’s demands and capacity to support large-scale metal industry projects.

Al Midfa noted that this year’s edition of SteelFab effectively underscored the critical role of the metalworking sector, which intersects with diverse fields industries and such as aviation, automotive, petroleum, structural engineering, and construction. Participants showcased data-based smart manufacturing technologies and systems that enable precise control of industrial operations, driving greater efficiency and productivity.

This year’s SteelFab show featured live demonstrations of the latest and most innovative iron and steel technologies showcased by the exhibiting companies.

These include high-power laser sheet-cutting machines, advanced robots utilizing AI for 3D steel printing, sustainable manufacturing systems, and state-of-the-art tube and pipe manufacturing machinery and metal sheets fabrication tools. It also featured a welding competition, where professionals in the welding industry demonstrated their skills and excellence.

SteelFab 2025 showcased a diverse array of steel products and advanced technologies for fabricating rods, sheets, pipes, and metal structures, alongside cutting-edge manufacturing equipment and solutions like rolling systems, cutting, welding, and coating machines.

The exhibition also highlighted the latest processing innovations, including anti-rust protection systems and sustainable recycling technologies. It offered a comprehensive programme of activities including workshops, live demonstrations of advanced machinery, and panel discussions on emerging trends in the steel and iron sector.

