Manama, Bahrain – StartUp Bahrain, the leading platform for startups in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces the third edition of StartUp Bahrain Weekend, which will be taking place from 19th to 21st September 2024. Supported by The Labour Fund (Tamkeen), the annual event is aimed at fostering and supporting emerging local businesses and enhancing Bahrain’s thriving startup ecosystem. The event’s sponsors include Brinc Batelco, IKEA Bahrain, Tap Payments, Calo, General Assembly Middle East, Reboot Coding Institute, Diwan Hub, Spring Studios, Tenmou, The Collective Hub, Etar Productions and Infinigence Consulting.

The electrifying 54-hour marathon brings together over 200 passionate founders, developers, designers, and marketers to create and launch startups from the ground up in a single weekend. This high-energy event is filled with creativity, collaboration, and innovation, as participants compete for cash prizes awarded to the top three teams.

Redefining business norms in the Kingdom, StartUp Bahrain Weekend’s keynote speaker will be Ahmed Alrawi, the serial entrepreneur and Co-Founder and CEO of Calo, who brings invaluable insights from his trailblazing journey in the startup ecosystem. Additionally, Nathan Minns, a seasoned trainer and facilitator renowned for his global expertise in guiding startup initiatives, returns for the third time to offer mentorship and guidance to participants.

This edition’s panel of judges includes Brinc Regional Head of Corporate Innovation, Husain Haji, Partner at Pinnacle Capital, Moayed Almoayed; Hope Fund’s General Manager, Fajer AlPachachi; Executive Director and MP of Tajawoz, Hamad Alfahad; Head of HP Spring Studios - Bahrain, Zainab Khamis; and Founder and Managing Partner of Plus VC, Hasan Haider.

Moreover, the event will include more than 20 Bahraini leaders in the field of entrepreneurship that will assist the participants under the guidance of Rami Jamal, Emad Al-Kooheji, Imran Al-Aradi, Ahmed Faraj, Ahmed Haji, Noora AlAskar, Lana AlAttar, Abdullah Alrayes, and many others.

Executive Director of Program Development and Partnerships at Tamkeen, Ali Hasan, emphasized Tamkeen’s commitment to championing entrepreneurship in Bahrain. He stated: “We are excited for the upcoming StartUp Bahrain Weekend following the success of previous editions. Being part of this event is aligned with our ongoing efforts to support entrepreneurship which include offering designated support and training for aspiring founders and business leaders. Events like StartUp Bahrain Weekend play a vital role in allowing entrepreneurs to showcase their groundbreaking ideas, turning concepts into successful startups, and boosting our local ecosystem."

StartUp Bahrain is thrilled to have IKEA as one of their event sponsors, showing their commitment to fostering the Kingdom's dynamic startup scene. Vincent van Herk, the Market Manager at IKEA Bahrain, said, "We are excited to be a part of an event that champions innovation and empowers entrepreneurs to bring their visions to life, positively impacting society. This partnership reflects IKEA's broader mission to support community-driven initiatives and create spaces where creativity and entrepreneurship can thrive."

Khaled AlRayyes, General Manager at Calo, stated his excitement to be part of the upcoming edition. “This event showcases Bahrain's vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and it’s inspiring to see so many innovative ideas come to life in such a short amount of time. Calo is proud to collaborate with the organizers, to foster the growth of young, aspiring founders and support them on their journeys.”

Ahmed AlAradi, Managing Director of Tap Payments - Bahrain, expressed his enthusiasm saying: "Tap Payments is delighted to back StartUp Bahrain’s Weekend event, showcasing our dedication to support innovation and growth within Bahrain’s startup ecosystem and beyond. As a judge in the pitch competition, I’m eager to explore the dynamic ideas our local entrepreneurs will present. Our commitment is to help new businesses not just launch, but truly excel.”

Leila Rajab, Senior Marketing Manager of General Assembly Middle East, shared her excitement stating, "General Assembly is thrilled to support this event and witness the next wave of innovative youth entrepreneurship and skill development. The enthusiasm and creativity displayed by young entrepreneurs are truly inspiring, and we can't wait to see what new ideas and ventures emerge from this dynamic event.”

Co-Founder of DesignEase and previous StartUp Bahrain Weekend winner, Ali Dairi, stated, "This was an incredibly uplifting experience, and I find myself encouraging everyone to join. The event inspired me in so many ways, particularly in seeing the remarkable talent that Bahrain has to offer.”

StartUp Bahrain Weekend has been the startup ecosystem’s event of the year and will continue to be so, showcasing innovative ideas, engaging discussions, and interactive networking opportunities. For more details and to secure your spot, visit startupbahrain.com/weekend.