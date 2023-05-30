Abu Dhabi, UAE – StarCharge, the leading provider of EV charging solutions, announced yesterday that it will be participating in this year’s Electrical Vehicles Innovation Summit, EVIS 2023. StarCharge will introduce its EV Charges and newly launched ESS products, during the renowned event of EVIS 2023 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center on 29-31 May 2023.

The summit, which promotes electric vehicles (EV) for a more sustainable future, will bring together key global stakeholders, EV manufacturers, and solution providers to showcase their latest innovations in this vital emerging industry.

At the event, StarCharge will showcase its latest innovations in energy storage systems (ESS) and EV chargers (EVSE), demonstrating its commitment to expanding into the new energy business as the world is searching for ways to curb carbon emissions to tackle the challenge of global warming and climate change.

In its second year, EVIS has been organized this year under the slogan “Where EV Innovations Meet”, providing a global platform where EV manufacturers, engineers, experts, business leaders, and EV related institutions around the world can network and explore the latest technical and regulatory trends and market their vehicles.

"We are excited to be a part of the EVIS summit to showcase our latest products and services and to share our experience with industry leaders in this important event," said Stone, CEO of StarCharge ROW. "Our participation in this event is a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and our focus on meeting the evolving needs of our customers, especially in this vital market of the Middle East."

At the StarCharge booth, located in Hall 4, Booth 707, visitors will have the opportunity to see the latest Energy Storage Systems (ESS) and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) technologies, including advanced energy storage solutions and high-power charging stations. The company will also provide information on its comprehensive range of EV charging services, from hardware to software and network management.

"Our goal is to provide reliable, efficient, and cost-effective charging solutions that meet the needs of drivers, businesses, and communities," said Stone. "By showcasing our latest technologies at the EVIS summit, we are demonstrating our commitment to advancing the electric vehicle industry and promoting sustainable transportation."

EVIS has drawn immense interest from global EV manufacturers who are eager to explore the promising market of all regions and seek to share their innovations with the public in the manufacturing sector. The growing interest in EV technology is commensurate with the growing concerns about the environmental impact of conventional fuels. Such concern was the key motivation behind the innovations brought about by companies like StarCharge.

Let’s Evolve and Innovate Everything.