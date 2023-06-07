Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has hosted an important meeting to discuss ongoing preparations for the upcoming edition of "Sharjah Summer Promotion 2023".

The Chamber organized coordination meeting with its Shopping Malls Sector Business Group, representatives of the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority, and managers of shopping malls across the emirate to discuss plans for the Sharjah Summer Promotion.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of the Economic Relations Department, chaired the meeting at the chamber's headquarters in the presence of Saif Al Matrooshi, Director of the chamber's Member Services Department.

The meeting reviewed the proposed promotional plan and discussed various events to be held on the sidelines of Sharjah Summer Promotion, which is one of the SCCI’s largest commercial and tourism events and is a key fixture in the emirate's retail sector calendar.

During the meeting, attendees agreed to launch the event on July 1, extending it across various cities and regions within Sharjah. They discussed the logistical capabilities and facilities that the Sharjah Chamber can provide to ensure a successful edition of Sharjah Summer Promotion, which will help revitalize the commercial activity within the emirate, increase sales, and promote Sharjah's landmarks, thereby boosting the tourism sector.

Further, the meeting delved into the specifics of the event, including the final conceptualization of prizes for shoppers, the anticipated discount rates, and the line-up of entertainment activities for this year's edition.

Moreover, discussions were held around the pivotal roles that government agencies and participating shopping centers will play and the support they will provide for this major summer event.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan lauded the remarkable efforts made by the organizing committee members of the Sharjah Summer Promotion, government agencies, and shopping centers in ensuring the resounding success of this grand summer event over the past editions. He warmly welcomed the strategic partnership of the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority with the chamber for organizing the promotions, expressing confidence that this collaboration would further upgrade the event's stature.

Al Jarwan stressed that the SCCI will spare no effort to provide all forms of support to associate members from the private sector, adding that the such marketing and promotional events play a central role in invigorating economic activities, boosting sales in the retail sector, and enhancing the contributions of economic establishments and events towards comprehensive development and the emirate's GDP.

Sharjah Summer Promotion provides an ideal opportunity for both residents and visitors of the emirate to capitalize on the finest shopping offers, substantial discounts, and valuable prizes.

The event also promises distinctive experiences provided by shopping centers, exciting entertainment offers, and culinary delights from diverse cultures around the world. All of this will be offered within a joyous summer atmosphere that caters to the preferences of every family member.

