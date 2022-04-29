Sharjah:- The Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) wrapped up its Ramadan Majlis Tech Talk series with a session on Augmented Reality (AR), headlined by AR Engineering, a startup incubated by the Park.

AR Engineering’s talk and demo showcased technology that the startup has developed for the French multinational Thales: an AR tool for service engineers working on maintenance of airport radar systems. The demo used a 3D printed physical model that was built in the SoiLab facility at SRTIP, offering a tactile experience for the attendees through AR headsets.

The talk was followed by a hands-on session to give visitors firsthand experience of what the service engineers would do. The session used a 3D printed replica of the Thales radar. The demo was done using a hands free headset which guides the user through the procedure by projecting the required steps on the 3D model.

AR Engineering is a startup based at SRTIP that provides solutions for people to interact with 3D models in the virtual, augmented and extended reality spaces in order to deliver an immersive experience.

The Ramadan Majlis Tech Talk series was an extension of the Sharjah Research and Innovation Park activities to raise awareness among young people and young entrepreneurs, and the need to become familiar with these emerging technologies and new global concepts.

H.E. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTIP, stressed that the Ramadan Majlis were aimed at introducing companies operating in the complex, especially national companies and new young entrepreneurs, to interested parties.

"Augmented Reality technologies that simulate reality were highlighted for the implementation of training and development programs. Through these talks, we sought to shed light on these technologies and the work done by the park's laboratories."

The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park had organised a series of sessions during the holy month Ramadan, and opened the doors of its laboratories to school and university students, through intensive courses that allowed them to explore new topics and learn innovative future skills in 3D printing techniques, including printing plastics and plastics through high-tech devices, in addition to workshops specialized in design and programming processes to form innovative products, and develop skills in all forms of this technology.

