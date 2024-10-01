The new partnership aims to improve access to information and expand shared resources.

Sharjah: On Monday, the inaugural day of the Sharjah Libraries' Literature Award Forum, HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), honoured the winners of the 24th edition of the prestigious award organised by Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) and registered over 41 research submissions from 14 countries.

The opening day also included signing an MoU between Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) and the American University of Sharjah (AUS) Library to enhance access to information and expand shared resources. The new partnership was signed by Eman Bushalibi, Director of Sharjah Public Libraries, and Kara Jones, Librarian of AUS Library, in a ceremony attended by prominent cultural and academic leaders from the UAE.

In her opening remarks, Eman Bushalibi, Director of SPL, underscored the long-standing legacy of Sharjah’s libraries, which have fostered and celebrated creative achievements for over a century. Supported by His Highness, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority, these libraries continue to serve as vital pillars of knowledge and innovation.

She said: “The 24th Sharjah Libraries’ Literature award marked a significant milestone, with a 37% increase in research submissions, a 75% rise in participating countries, and a 49% growth in researchers. Joint research papers surged by 120%, further highlighting the prize's impact in advancing scientific research and fostering knowledge exchange on both regional and international levels.

Recognising outstanding research, institutions, and projects

HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri honoured the “Best Research” winners. First place was awarded to Dr. Ibrahim Abd Elhady, Associate Professor of Psychology and Dr Maha Loay Hatem, Lecturer in Library Science at Alexandria University, for their research titled “A Proposed Strategic Approach to Activate the Role of Public Libraries in Promoting Green Sustainability and Enhancing Sustainable Behaviour: Alexandria Library as a Model”.

Second place went to Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Karthiyo from Algeria for his paper ‘Enhancing Environmental Awareness and Education in Sharjah Public Libraries: A Digital Analytical Study of Activities and Events (2018-2024)’. The third place was awarded to Dr Ehdaa Salah Naji, Associate Professor of Library Science at Cairo University, for her research titled ‘Towards Establishing an Arab Standard for Measuring Green Transition in Information Institutions: An Applied Study on Libraries in Egypt and the UAE’.

In the ‘Best Library and Information Institution’ category, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library in the UAE received top honours. The ‘Best Project or Practice in the Field’ award was presented to the ‘Omani Research Repository’ (Shoaa) from Sultan Qaboos University in Oman.

MoU to meet the evolving needs of library patrons

The MoU signed between SPL and the AUS Library focused on expanding access to diverse resources, promoting lifelong learning, and establishing long-term, sustainable collaboration. The agreement is designed to drive innovation and excellence in library services, empowering communities by enhancing digital literacy and ensuring equitable access to information. Key initiatives include interlibrary resource sharing, joint professional development programmes, and community outreach through collaborative events, all aimed at fostering intellectual growth, social inclusion, and a culture of continuous learning.

Panel discussions

The inaugural day programme included three panel discussions. The first session, titled The ’Public Libraries: A Meeting Place for Cultures and Diversity’ panel discussion featured HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace; Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory; and Jumaa Al Dhaheri from the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre. They stressed that national libraries serve as the nation's memory, while public libraries represent the city's memory.

Sharjah was highlighted as a prime example of public library development. It has a history of establishing libraries since the early 20th century, culminating in the founding of SPL in 1925. They also noted the significance of the Mohammed bin Rashid Library, which holds valuable collections of rare manuscripts, books, and maps, making it a treasure trove of knowledge. It houses over a million books in more than 90 languages and a fully equipped research environment with advanced technologies to facilitate access to information.

The second discussion, titled "Information Institutions: From Traditional Roles to Shaping Awareness and Enhancing Identity", included talks by Ali Al Matrooshi, Local Heritage Advisor to the Government of Ajman; and Jamal Al Shehhi, writer, researcher, and board member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

In the session, the speakers highlighted that knowledge is the key to fostering understanding, building bridges between cultures, and bridging divides through shared customs and traditions. They praised Sharjah as a global model of cultural exchange, using international exhibitions to showcase the UAE’s achievements and strengthen cultural dialogue. They also stressed the vital role of translating global literature into Arabic to spread knowledge and connect cultures.

The last panel, titled ‘Libraries and the Challenges of Cultural and Knowledge Work,’ featured Dr. Nabhan Al Harrasi, President of the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information; and Professor Moatasem El Gheriani, Professor of Civil Law at the United Arab Emirates University.

The panellists highlighted that modern libraries, including SPL, embrace technological advancements to enhance knowledge dissemination and preservation. They noted that the internet has transformed libraries’ roles, expanding services to meet the needs of a digital generation while retaining their traditional essence. They also stressed the importance of legislation, such as the UAE’s Intellectual Property Law, in protecting authors’ rights and promoting creativity and innovation.

Winners' presentations

As part of Day 1 activities, SPL organised a special session to showcase the research of the first-place winners. The session highlighted the award's crucial role in fostering creativity and innovation in the field. The winners discussed key aspects of their research, emphasising the importance of the standards they applied in selecting their topics and the fresh insights their studies bring to advancing library practices in response to modern challenges.