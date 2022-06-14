RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE /PRNewswire/ -- In pursuit of knowledge and experience sharing, Spacee, which provides the best computer vision and AI solutions for retailers and consumer brands, announced today that its CEO, HE Skip Howard, held The Importance of Artificial Intelligence seminar at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), a public non-profit, independent, coeducation institution of higher education delivering an integrated American-style, undergraduate and graduate education.

Addressing the importance and impact of artificial intelligence across multiple sectors, including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, banking, life sciences and cyber security, Skip pulled from his experience as CEO and as an AI professional to enlighten students. This seminar was aligned with AURAK's vision to set a new standard in the Gulf Region for student-centred excellence that empowers graduates to change the world.

Skip Howard said: "At Spacee, we pioneered the use of computer vision in retail and provide the best computer vision and AI solutions to help business owners and consumer brands create engaging experiences and improve efficiency. I look forward to sharing my experiences with the students at AURAK in a seminar that will underpin the global emphasis of AI and how a conducive ecosystem like the one in the UAE presents dreamers, innovators and future entrepreneurs with the tools and platform to envision and redefine the future."

Dr Mohamed Al Zarooni, Associate Provost for Research and Community Service/Associate Professor of Chemical Engineering at AURAK; and Dr Hamed Assaf, Interim Dean of School of Engineering/Associate Professor of Civil Engineering at AURAK; gave keynote speeches at the opening of the seminar. Following HE Skip Howard's session, the floor was opened for a Q&A before the closing remarks were given.

Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, President of AURAK said: "AURAK provides a transformational, student-centred learning experience that prepares future leaders and entrepreneurs through community outreach and creative initiatives involving local, regional, and global partners; our BA in artificial intelligence was the first to be accredited in the UAE. Spacee is an innovative company that sees the future for what it could be, and we are delighted to host Mr Howard in a seminar that will prove as inspiring for the students as it would be for educators and practitioners in the field."

Skip has worked in the technology industry for over 20 years, gaining experience as a founder and CTO for Cancer Gene Connect, a hereditary cancer risk assessments leader, and co-founder of Pave Systems, a judicial so­ware company. From 2007 to 2015, Skip served as an integral member of Ross Perot's technology team at Hillwood Development Company.

Founded in 2013, Spacee is operating in a global environment with international partners and multinational clients, offering two main retail solutions: Sense, a new frictionless customer experience, and Deming, a supply chain and inventory solution that optimises store operations and supply chain efficiencies.

The company recently launched TouchCar®, a unique technology that relies on AI and virtual reality to bring cars' features and specifications to life. Spacee's expansion into the Middle East was launched at GITEX Technology Week 2021. Attendees experienced the e-commerce in-store shopping journey first-hand and explored the potential behind transforming pre-existing retail space into dynamic interactive digital experiences.

Spacee's mission is to create amazing spatial experiences, turning everything, including walls, floors and objects, into interactive spaces using light only.

Spacee pioneered the use of computer vision in retail and now provides the best computer vision and AI solutions that help retailers and consumer brands create engaging in-store experiences and improve efficiency. Spacee's interactive in-store displays are proven to boost sales without increasing labor costs, and its hidden mini-shelf robots collect near real-time inventory data needed to decrease stockouts and improve supply chain efficiency. The company works with leading retail, automotive, hospitality and entertainment brands including Morrison's, Mercedes Benz and Audi. Learn more at spacee.com.

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) is a public non-profit, independent, coeducation institution of higher education delivering an integrated American-style, undergraduate and graduate education with a strong focus on the local indigenous culture. Through inspired teaching, research, creative work, and community engagement, AURAK sets a new standard in the Gulf Region for student-centred excellence that empowers graduates to change the world.

