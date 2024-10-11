Dubai, UAE: The South Korean K-Metaverse Pavilion proudly brings eight leading companies to GITEX 2024, showcasing state-of-the-art technologies transforming industries globally. These companies introduce innovations across fields like AI, AR, and XR, aimed at enhancing urban planning, healthcare, and digital experiences.



Jin-Woo Park, CEO of Korea Deep Learning Inc, said: "We are shaping the future of Dubai’s smart cities through our AI-powered 3D technology, transforming urban landscapes into precise, scalable digital models for sustainable growth."



Korea Deep Learning Inc. offers DEEP 3D, a solution that converts real-world objects and urban landscapes into 3D digital models, integrating with smart city infrastructure to enhance urban planning.

Jae-Hoon Kim, CTO of LetinAR, said: "Our advanced AR smart glasses bring augmented reality to life across industries, combining lightweight optical technology with high-performance solutions for medical and logistics applications."



LetinAR specializes in AR optical modules, enabling users to seamlessly blend virtual and real-world elements for a range of applications, including medical and logistics.

Hyun-Seok Lee, Founder of Mand.ro Co. Ltd, said: "Everyone deserves access to prosthetic solutions, and we’re making this possible with our affordable robotic hands, pushing the boundaries of humanoid robotics for all."

Mand.ro focuses on developing affordable robotic prosthetic hands, ensuring access to high-quality prosthetics for upper-limb amputees, while also expanding into humanoid robotics.

Kwang-Ho Lee, CEO of VIRNECT, said: "Through our industrial XR solutions, we revolutionize workplaces with virtual training, 3D monitoring, and real-time remote collaboration, making industrial work safer and more efficient."



VIRNECT provides XR solutions for industrial use, allowing for remote collaboration, virtual training, and 3D monitoring, improving workplace safety and efficiency.

Sung-Jin Lee, CEO of Adler, said: "Our web-based 3D engine and social media platform allow users to create 3D experiences, seamlessly blending entertainment and professional use across any device, anywhere."



Adler’s 3D engine and social media platform enable users to create and share 3D experiences, making it easy for individuals and companies to build immersive online spaces across devices.

Min-Jung Kim, CEO of COMPLEXION Co., Ltd, said: "We bridge the gap between digital and human healthcare with our AI-powered, barrier-free solutions, providing personalized fitness plans and XR exercises designed for inclusivity and accessibility."



COMPLEXION develops AI-driven healthcare solutions, offering personalized fitness plans and XR exercises tailored to users' needs, with a focus on inclusivity and accessibility.

Seung-Jin Kim, CEO of DeepBrain AI, said: "Our AI Avatar technology is transforming digital-human interaction, offering hyper-realistic avatars for personalized content, deepfake detection, and seamless user engagement."



DeepBrain AI specializes in hyper-realistic AI avatars and conversational AI solutions, designed for personalized content creation, marketing, and user engagement across platforms.

Joon-Ho Lee, CEO of Gauss Lab, said: "We’re simplifying the energy industry with our AR/VR and digital twin technology, optimizing industrial data management and forecasting renewable energy generation."



Gauss Lab focuses on digital twin technology for the energy industry, providing solutions that optimize industrial data management and renewable energy forecasting.

For media inquiries, contact: murad.mustafa@awarenessupr.com