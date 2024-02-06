PHOTO
The World Photography Organisation and Sony Middle East and Africa are delighted to reveal Vinaya Mohan as UAE’s National Award winner for the Sony World Photography Awards 2024.
The National Awards program is an initiative set up by the World Photography Organisation and Sony to support local photographic communities around the world, with 54 countries taking part this year.
Over 395,000 images from over 220 countries and territories were submitted to the Sony World Photography Awards 2024.
Vinaya Mohan was anonymously selected by judges for her photograph , Mookambika Gulikan Theyyam entered into the category of travel. Gulikan Theyyam (or Guliga Theyyam) is a figure worshipped as Lord Shiva. In the Karnataka region, this deity is worshipped as the Hindu Culture’s Guliga Daiva. This was a challenging low-light photographic situation, as fire was the only light source. The God Man jumps into the fire and moves all the time, which makes it very difficult to take a clear photograph..
Vinaya Mohan: Photography, for me, is not just a hobby; it is an urge that drives me to explore the nice moments. My lens is not merely an instrument; it is an extension of my perspective, through which I express the boundless emotions that surround me. Photography has opened my eyes to the world's vast tapestry of nature, cultures, colors, and emotions. It taught me to appreciate the little moments that often pass unnoticed and to cherish the grandeur of nature's masterpieces.
Commenting on her win, Mohan said, ”Thrilled and grateful for winning this competition! It's a surreal moment, and I'm very happy for this recognition. It's a rewarding acknowledgment of my artistic journey. The joy is beyond words, fueling my passion to capture meaningful moments. This success inspires me to keep pushing my creative boundaries and pursue excellence. Thanks to everyone who supported me on this incredible ride and believed in my photography”.
As UAE’s National Award winner, Vinaya Mohan receives Sony digital imaging equipment and will be included in the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition and book.
The overall winners in the Student, Youth, Open and Professional competitions of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 will be announced on 18 April 2024 and will go on display as part of the exhibition at Somerset House, London (19 April-6 May 2024). For more information about upcoming announcements and winners please visit www.worldphoto.org
This year’s National and Regional Awards winners are:
|
Bangladesh - Mahdin Shafiq Omi
Cambodia - Davuth Van
Egypt - Karim Osama
Germany - Natalie Strohmaier
India - Mitul Kajaria
Indonesia - Dhiky Aditya
Japan - Kenichiro Hagiwara, Winner
Japan - Hajime Hirano, 2nd Place
Japan - Masayuki Hirata, 3rd Place
|
Republic of Korea - Lee Jongkee, Winner
Republic of Korea - Seongmin Park, 2nd Place
Republic of Korea - Jaeeun Kim, 3rd Place
Kuwait - Mohammed Mirza
Malaysia - Lim Chien Ting
Myanmar - Kyaw Htet
Nepal - Bibek Kunwar
Nigeria - Onyekachi Iloh
Pakistan - Muhammad Saddique Inam
Philippines - Reginald James Lorico
Poland - Barbara Szydlowska
|
Qatar - Abdulla AL-Mushaifri
Saudi Arabia - Yasser Alomari
Singapore - Ju Shen Lee
South Africa - Lourens Durand
Sri Lanka - Wasiri Gajaman
Taiwan - Chia Jung Chou
Thailand - Thanayu Jongwattanasilkul
Turkey - Okan Yilmaz
United Arab Emirates - Vinaya Mohan
United States - Pascal Fouquet
Vietnam - Tran Tuan Viet
EUROPEAN REGIONAL AWARDS
|
Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania & Moldova:
Tomáš Havrda (Czech Republic), Winner
Cziráki Orsolya Boglárka (Hungary), Shortlist
Diana Morozovskaia (Moldova), Shortlist
Diana Buzoianu (Romania), Shortlist
Michal Zahornacky (Slovakia), Shortlist
|
Latvia, Estonia & Lithuania:
Viktors Rimarevs (Latvia), Winner
Raido Nurk (Estonia), Shortlist
Ieva Lozuraitytė (Lithuania), Shortlist
|
Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Bosnia & Herzegovina:
Ana Skobe (Slovenia), Winner
Danilo Kreso (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Shortlist
Robert Marić (Croatia), Shortlist
Suer Celina (Kosovo), Shortlist
Ivana Todorović (Montenegro), Shortlist
Tijana Morača (Serbia), Shortlist
|
Cyprus, Greece, Bulgaria & North Macedonia:
Vladimir Karamazov (Bulgaria), Winner
Elena Georgiou (Cyprus), Shortlist
Stefanos Papaioannou (Greece), Shortlist
Vlatko Rafeski (North Macedonia), Shortlist
LATIN AMERICA REGIONAL AWARDS
|
Marcos Azulay (Argentina), Winner
Jair Fernando Coll Rubiano (Colombia), 2nd Place
Marco Chacana (Chile), 3rd Place
Reynaldo San Martín (Bolivia), Shortlist
Alexa Obando (Costa Rica), Shortlist
|
Wilfrido Enriquez (Ecuador), Shortlist
Juan Pablo Méndez Garzona (Guatemala), Shortlist
Daniel Heras (Mexico), Shortlist
Connie France Calderon Martel (Peru), Shortlist
