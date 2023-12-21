With its first edition, Sony Middle East and Africa creates an engaging and informative platform for content creators to explore their creativity and enchance storytelling using Sony’s digital imaging devices.

Dubai, UAE — Sony Middle East and Africa held its first ever Creators Convention in Dubai last week, dedicated to supporting the journey, story and creativity of content creators in the UAE. The full-day event curated specifically for content creators, took place in the Al Quoz neighborhood and was attended by over 300 photography enthusiasts and content creators from across the country. The remarkable turnaround of participants demonstrates Sony's commitment to producing the most engaging and distinctive experiences for its audiences.

Garge Studio, the event venue, was split into three sections. The main area hosted thought-provoking panel discussions and keynote sessions by prominent industry experts from various technology and lifestyle brands, as well as well-known content creators like Mohammed Ihsan, Sarah Medina, and Amir De Leon. The conversations revolved around some key topics such as exploring the diverse types of gaming content, understanding the workings of brand partnerships and leading cultural changes, and successful tactics for content creators into engaged in brand partnerships.

Koji Sekiguchi, Marketing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa said: “The Sony Creators Convention is an exclusive platform to support the growing needs of the creator community. Through technology and innovation, we are enabling content creators convey emotion and tell great stories.

We also undersantd that conveying brand messages in a concise manner is becoming increasingly challenging, especially in this day and age where consumer preferences and content types are constantly evolving. Leveraging the equity of content creators and influencers, who are adept at capturing and retaining the audience's attention, is a direct route to effectively reaching and impacting the audience. At Sony, our goal is to give content creators access to cutting-edge technology, learning and networking opportunities through platforms like Creators Convention.”

The other two areas were creatively set up for content creators to get access to Sony's camera lineup and other accessories and produce aesthetically stimulating content.

A successful first edition sets the stage for Sony Middle East and Africa to organize similar events in the future in other regions in which a growing number of content creators will benefit, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, and South Africa. Participants can register on Sony Alpha Universe for all upcoming workshops and activations.

About Sony Middle East and Africa:

Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.

Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centers reinforce Sony’s presence in key markets in the region.

