Muscat – Reinforcing its role as a strategic enabler of Oman’s global investment ambitions, Sohar International proudly sponsored the “Omani Investment 2025” Forum held yesterday in London, UK. Organized by the Sultanate of Oman through the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the forum served as a high-level platform to deepen financial and economic partnerships with the United Kingdom, highlight Oman’s diverse investment opportunities, and bolster investor confidence in the nation’s dynamic and resilient economy.

The Omani delegation at the “Omani Investment 2025” Forum comprised senior leaders from key government and financial institutions, highlighting the Sultanate’s strategic emphasis on investment and economic growth. Their presence reaffirmed Oman’s commitment to attracting investment, driving economic diversification, and deepening collaboration with international partners. Representing Sohar International at the forum were Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer; Aziz Al Jahdhami, Chief International Banking Officer; and Abbas Hassan Al Lawati, Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Investment Banking, FIG and International Operations.

Highlighting Oman’s changing economic landscape, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said: "Oman’s economic transformation over the past five years is a testament to the Sultanate’s resilience and strategic vision, with public debt reduced from 68% of GDP in 2020 to 34% in 2024. The Sultanate’s global rankings—5th in safety, 1st in Asia, 4th in quality of life, and 21st as a destination for investment and business—underscore its stability and attractiveness as a strategic investment hub. Sohar International’s contribution to the Omani Investment 2025 Forum reflects our commitment to advancing Oman’s position on the global stage, while creating new avenues for both local and international investors. As a strategic partner to the national economy, we remain dedicated to fostering sustainable growth, supporting the private sector, and delivering long-term value to investors and the wider community."

During the forum, the Omani government presented its reform policies and economic diversification initiatives aimed at strengthening economic stability, stimulating private sector growth, and attracting foreign investment. National debt instruments and the role of the financial sector in supporting sustainable growth were also emphasized, highlighting Oman’s robust financial infrastructure and proactive policy environment.

The forum further underscored the historical partnership between Oman and the United Kingdom, with British investments accounting for 51.2% of total foreign direct investment in the Sultanate. The event provided a platform to expand investment opportunities, broaden Oman’s capital markets, and enhance economic resilience and supply chain efficiency, supporting long-term strategic growth.

In parallel with the forum, specialized discussion sessions were held to exchange expertise and strengthen financial, economic, and investment collaboration. The 13th meeting of the Oman–UK Strategic Consultation Team is scheduled to take place in Cardiff on 23–24 October, further advancing long-term bilateral cooperation.

Sohar International continues to play a pivotal role in engaging global investors and reinforcing Oman’s position as a trusted regional investment hub. Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the bank remains committed to supporting government initiatives, driving economic diversification, empowering strategic sectors, and enhancing financial inclusion, while providing innovative banking solutions and advisory services that enable sustainable growth and create long-term value for investors and the wider economy.