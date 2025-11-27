Abu Dhabi, UAE: Snap Inc. is set to unveil its latest next-generation augmented reality glasses for the first time in the UAE at the BRIDGE Summit, the world’s largest debut media event taking place in Abu Dhabi from December 8–10, marking a future where digital experiences enhance rather than replace the real world.

As part of its participation, Snap will showcase the next generation of Spectacles, its wearable technology that offers guests an exclusive look at the company’s most advanced, human-centered innovations to date giving them the chance to interact with digital experiences overlaid on the real world. Snap’s presence at the summit reflects its long-standing commitment to empowering creativity and strengthening real-world connection through technology built around people, their environments, and the moments they share.

His Excellency Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the BRIDGE Summit 2025, noted “Snap’s participation reflects the depth of innovation shaping the future of our industry. BRIDGE is designed to bring global creatives, technologists, and media leaders together, and Snap’s vision for augmented reality aligns perfectly with our ambition to elevate how people create, communicate, and connect.”

Alongside its AR showcase, Snap will participate in two main-stage sessions that highlight its leadership across technology, policy, and the evolution of digital culture.

Vice President of Snap Inc. in MENA & APAC, Hussein Freijeh, will headline the session “The Next Chapter of Connection,” exploring how technology is reshaping human interaction and the role of augmented reality in reconnecting us to our surroundings and each other.

“At Snap, our mission has always been to design technology that enriches real life,” said Freijeh. “Our wearable technology, Snap’s next-generation of Spectacles, unlocks a new dimension of connection, one that strengthens our sense of presence, community, and creativity. As Abu Dhabi continues to champion creativity and build one of the region’s most advanced digital ecosystems, we’re proud to bring this perspective to the BRIDGE Summit.”

In a separate session, Jawaher Abdelhamid, Head of Public Policy at Snap Inc., will join “Safe Digital Spaces and Powering Youth’s Rise in Global Media,” a conversation centered on building trusted, culturally grounded digital environments that unlock youth creativity while protecting and ensuring their safety and well-being in online spaces.

Snapchat will also host an educational workshop led by Aya Kalouti, Talent Partnerships Manager at Snap Inc., as part of its Snap School program, offering creators practical guidance on building a strong presence on the platform. The session will cover best practices, monetization tools, and strategies to grow reach and engagement on Snapchat.

Together, Snap’s activations and thought-leadership engagements underscore its continued investment in the region and its belief in AR as one of the most transformative technologies reshaping how people learn, create, and connect.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

