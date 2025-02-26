MOU unlocks the creative potential of the region’s impressive talent pool and fuels thriving digital ecosystem

Doha, Qatar: Snap Inc. has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Qatar’s Government Communications Office (GCO) to launch the first Augmented Reality (AR) Academy in the MENA region. Announced at Web Summit Qatar 2025, the agreement marks a significant step in unlocking creative potential across the region and driving digital innovation.

The partnership with GCO for the first AR Academy will unlock new opportunities and empower the next generation of AR creators and developers. This move also underscores Snap’s long-term commitment to investing in MENA's digital ecosystem, by building AR capabilities for partners both old and new, which is critical to digital transformation agendas.

Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, Director of the GCO and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Organising Commitee, said: "Our partnership with Snap to launch the region's first Augmented Reality Academy marks a strategic milestone in empowering digital talent and driving technological innovation. This initiative aligns with Qatar’s National Vision 2030 in building a knowledge-based economy and nurturing the next generation of creators by equipping them with the essential tools and skills to navigate global digital transformations. Through our investment in such pioneering programs, we continue to strengthen Qatar's position as a regional centre for digital excellence and technological innovation."

Hussein Freijeh, General Manager of Snap Inc. in the Middle East said: “We continue to bet on AR technology as we believe its potential is limitless. AR brings joy and utility to everyday life, enables brands to drive real business results, and empowers developers to push creative boundaries. The long-term success of the technology requires a vibrant developer and creator ecosystem, which is critical to the digital transformation taking place in the region. Once again we are honored to work hand in hand with GCO to drive the growth and digital upskilling of the thriving talent pool and we cannot wait to see the groundbreaking work they produce”.

AR has played a pivotal role in visual communication for more than a decade, pioneered by Snapchat and widely loved by online communities and brands all over the world for its ability to elevate creativity, connection and self-expression. From retail try-ons, and now Gen AI, Snapchat has evolved AR into a tool for human connection and spatial computing. Today, over 300 million people use AR on Snapchat and more than 85% of MENA daily users interact with Lenses every day. In Q4 2024 alone, more than 400 million Snapchatters engaged with Gen AI-powered Lenses over 4 billion times.

Developers and creators are central to the potential of this technology and Snap is committed to supporting this community through a variety of programs, opportunities and tools to help them build experiences and grow their creative potential. Currently, more than 375,000 AR creators, developers, and teams from nearly every country in the world have built over 4 million Lenses. Many of these are created using fifth generation Snap Spectacles, which have capabilities to better build and experiment with AR, allowing users to interact with the world and each other in entirely new ways.

The MOU punctuated an action-packed Web Summit, which saw Snap take a central role in showcasing the evolution of its AR technology and reinforcing the positive role the tech plays in fostering authentic connections across the GCC. Snap’s presence included live tech demonstrations, Snap Spectacles, expert-led discussions, and AR masterclasses, bringing the power of AR to life for attendees.

About Snap Inc.

Snap is a technology company. We believe the camera presents the greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. Snap contributes to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. The Company’s three core products are Snapchat, a visual messaging app that enhances your relationships with friends, family, and the world; Lens Studio, an augmented reality platform that powers AR across Snapchat and other services; and it's AR glasses, Spectacles.

For more information, visit snap.com.

About the GCO

The Government Communications Office was established in 2015 to serve as the strategic communications arm of the State of Qatar. It coordinates communications activities across government and public-sector institutions, showcasing the country’s vision, initiatives and achievements, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.