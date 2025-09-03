Dubai, UAE – Expotrade Global is proud to announce the 10th edition of the Smart Data Summit, the Middle East’s leading conference on Smart Data, Data Intelligence, Big Data, and AI in Data applications, taking place on 22–23 April 2026 at the JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai.

Since its inception, the Smart Data Summit has established itself as a definitive platform for senior executives, government leaders, and technology pioneers to explore the future of data-driven business. This milestone year comes at a critical moment, as the MENA region experiences unprecedented growth in AI adoption, analytics, and digital transformation initiatives.

Data Intelligence at the Core of MENA’s Growth

The AI market in MENA, valued at nearly USD 12 billion in 2023, is projected to contribute more than USD 320 billion to GDP by 2030. At the same time, the regional Big Data and analytics market is forecast to grow at a 17–24% CAGR through 2030, driven by smart city development, advanced cloud adoption, and an enterprise-wide shift toward Data Intelligence.

From AI-powered decision-making to Smart Data strategies enabling real-time business insights, organizations across the Middle East are accelerating transformation to stay competitive and deliver value at scale.

Agenda Focus: AI in Data & Smart Data Architectures

The Smart Data Summit 2026 agenda will feature leading voices from across industries and will cover themes including:

Creating a Data-First Culture to maximize organizational value

Human + Machine Collaboration to advance intelligent systems

Scaling AI Agents: From Experiments to Enterprise Orchestration

AI-Powered Decision Making as a driver of Data Intelligence

From Data Lakes to Data Mesh: building agile, future-ready data platforms

Citizen Data Scientists: unlocking Big Data potential across teams

Responsible AI & Governance: ensuring ethics, compliance, and trust

Personalization at Scale through AI in Data and Smart Data strategies

A Decade of Smart Data Leadership

As it celebrates its 10th anniversary, Smart Data Summit continues to lead the conversation on Big Data, Data Intelligence, and AI innovation in the Middle East. The 2026 edition will feature visionary keynotes, real-world case studies, and interactive panels, alongside a technology exhibition showcasing the most advanced Smart Data platforms, Big Data tools, and AI solutions.

“Over the past decade, Smart Data Summit has mirrored the region’s digital journey—from early discussions on analytics to today’s focus on enterprise-wide Data Intelligence and AI in Data. The 10th edition is both a celebration and a commitment to driving the next chapter of growth in the MENA region,” said Shail Bisht, Regional Director, Expotrade Global.

Event Details

Date: 22–23 April 2026

Venue: JW Marriott Hotel Marina, Dubai

Facts: 400+ Attendees | 60+ Speakers | 10+ Hours of Networking

Event Website: https://www.bigdata-me.com/

About Expotrade Global

Expotrade Global is a leading international conference and event organizer headquartered in Australia, with offices in Dubai. With over 20 years of expertise, Expotrade has delivered some of the region’s most impactful conferences across technology, finance, sustainability, and infrastructure—platforms that inspire collaboration, innovation, and strategic growth.